Real Strips Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
5.98
5.98
5.98
5.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-30.63
-16.82
-21.41
-83.29
Net Worth
-24.65
-10.84
-15.43
-77.31
Minority Interest
Debt
77.1
77
77.22
106.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
4.61
Total Liabilities
52.45
66.16
61.79
33.56
Fixed Assets
39.65
42.1
44.77
47.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.03
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.14
22.63
15.98
-15.8
Inventories
12.65
11.02
7.58
8.7
Inventory Days
37.8
38.64
24.3
Sundry Debtors
9.15
22.24
12.69
16.56
Debtor Days
27.34
78
46.25
Other Current Assets
18.07
16.71
10.1
10.14
Sundry Creditors
-10.14
-16.57
-11.29
-47.89
Creditor Days
30.3
58.11
133.76
Other Current Liabilities
-19.59
-10.77
-3.1
-3.31
Cash
2.61
1.41
0.98
1.58
Total Assets
52.44
66.17
61.78
33.55
