Real Strips Ltd Balance Sheet

8.6
(-4.97%)
Mar 21, 2022|10:53:01 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Real Strips Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

5.98

5.98

5.98

5.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-30.63

-16.82

-21.41

-83.29

Net Worth

-24.65

-10.84

-15.43

-77.31

Minority Interest

Debt

77.1

77

77.22

106.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

4.61

Total Liabilities

52.45

66.16

61.79

33.56

Fixed Assets

39.65

42.1

44.77

47.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.03

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.14

22.63

15.98

-15.8

Inventories

12.65

11.02

7.58

8.7

Inventory Days

37.8

38.64

24.3

Sundry Debtors

9.15

22.24

12.69

16.56

Debtor Days

27.34

78

46.25

Other Current Assets

18.07

16.71

10.1

10.14

Sundry Creditors

-10.14

-16.57

-11.29

-47.89

Creditor Days

30.3

58.11

133.76

Other Current Liabilities

-19.59

-10.77

-3.1

-3.31

Cash

2.61

1.41

0.98

1.58

Total Assets

52.44

66.17

61.78

33.55

