Real Strips Ltd Summary

Real Strips Limited is a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel strips, stainless steel coils and cold rolled stainless strips (SS) coils. The Companys products include stainless steel strip and stainless steel coil mix, stainless steel strips mechanical properties, stainless steel strips chemical composition, stainless steel strips tolerance, stainless steel strips and coils applications, and stainless steel strips-coils packaging. Stainless steel strips, stainless steel coils produced by the Company are used in automobiles, food and dairy industries, sugar industries, watch industries, pipes and tubes industries, utensils, furniture, architectural utilities, thermowares, chemical process industries, electronic industries and surgical industries. The Companys plant is located in Ahmedabad. Real Strips Limited, AN ISO 9001 : 2000 Accredited Company came in to existence in 1994 to cater the demand of cold rolled flat products of stainless steel, for quality conscious manufacturer. Real Strips Limited is situated on out skirt of hub city of Gujarat.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 (fiscal 2011), the Company produced 29,331 million tons of cold rolled stainless steel coils.