To

The Members

REFNOL RESINS AND CHEMICALS LIMITED

Report on Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of REFNOL RESINS AND CHEMICALS LIMITED ("the Company") having CIN L24200MH1980PLC023507, which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023 the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, which we have signed under reference to this report (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Revenue Recognition

Revenue from the sale of goods has been recognized when the control of the goods is transferred which is generally in accordance with the terms of sales contracts.

We have identified the recognition of revenue as key audit matter because revenue is a key performance indicator of Company and therefore there is an inherent risk that revenue is manipulated to meet financial expectations or targets. The company has various customers with different terms of trade which increase the risk of error in the timing of revenue recognition.

How the matter was addressed in our audit; Our procedures included the following

• Obtain understanding of and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal financial controls in relation to revenue recognition

• Inspecting Customer Order / contracts, on sample basis, to identify the terms and condition relating to the transfer of control of the products sold and assessing the Companys timing of revenue recognition

• Selecting a sample of revenue transactions before and after the financial year end and assessing the timing of revenue recognition by comparing details of the revenue with underlying documents which includes goods delivery note, gate outward register, lorry receipts, shipping documents, etc.

• Circulation of balance confirmation to customer and reconciling the differences if any on amounts confirmed by customer and amounts recorded by management.

InformationOtherthantheFinancialStatementsandAuditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report and Management discussion and Analysis included in Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and board of directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluatetheoverallpresentation,structureandcontentofthe standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deRsciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements; i. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; ii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2023. iii. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. iv. The company has not proposed any dividend during the previous year and has not declared any interim during the year and until the date of the report. Hence, no reporting is applicable with regards to compliance with Section 123.

For, B. R. Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 129053W Deval Desai Partner Place: Ahmedabad M. No.: 132426 Date: May 19, 2023 UDIN: 23132426BGQVNC5723

ANNEXURERsA TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Refnol Resins and Chemicals Limited on the Standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2023 i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the records of the company provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. And with respect to immovable properties of land that has been taken on lease, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2023.

(e) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Hence the reporting requirements under clause (i) (e) of the said order are not applicable. ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted by Management at regular intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material.

(b) As disclosed in note 13 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores in aggregate from banks and/ or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company in case of inventory statements and the details are as follows:

ICICI Bank Limited – Working Capital Sanctioned Limit (Rs 850 Lakhs)

Inventory

(Rs in Lakhs)

Month Value as per Books of accounts Value as per Monthly statement Discrepancy Reasons Jun-22 555.08 497.70 57.38 Due to audit / review adjustment for valuation Sep-22 484.07 492.03 (7.96) Dec-22 519.12 503.69 15.43 Mar-23 458.80 511.51 (52.71)

While in case of trade receivables, there were no material discrepancies found in the quarterly returns / statements filed by the company with such banks and financial institutions vis-?-vis the books of accounts of the company.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not invested in, provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any party. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act during the year. Accordingly, compliance under Section 185 and 186 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. Hence, clause (iv) of the order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits and thus reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of chemicals and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, though there have been delays in a few cases, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues of income tax, tax deducted at source, goods and service tax, duty of customs, professional tax, provident fund and ESIC and other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and service tax and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans and borrowings to financial institutions or banks.

(b) The Company has not been declared 1wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the overall examination of balance sheet, the money raised through term loans during the year have been utilized for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not utilized funds raised on short term basis for long term purpose.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the overall examination of balance sheet, the company has not borrowed any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the overall examination of balance sheet, the company has not raised loans by providing investments held in subsidiaries, Joint ventures or associate companies as a security for availment of loan. x. (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by auditors in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or any person connected with them. Accordingly, clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under sections 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investing Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) Based on the written representation provided to us by the management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the current or immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 25.12 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the provisions of Section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Hence, the provision of clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under Clause (xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Refnol Resins and Chemicals Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Refnol Resins and Chemicals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. (the Guidance Note")

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.