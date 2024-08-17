Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹108.9
Prev. Close₹104.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.5
Day's High₹108.9
Day's Low₹101.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹41.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.14
P/E116.88
EPS0.88
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.31
3.31
3.31
3.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.65
9.45
9.62
9.88
Net Worth
12.96
12.76
12.93
13.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.01
26.01
27.94
24.25
yoy growth (%)
-26.9
-6.88
15.21
7.05
Raw materials
-12.41
-17.08
-19.24
-15.85
As % of sales
65.25
65.67
68.86
65.38
Employee costs
-2.39
-2.97
-3.45
-3.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.33
0.57
0.33
0.85
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.44
-0.46
-0.44
Tax paid
0
-0.09
-0.07
-0.09
Working capital
-0.64
1.84
0.59
-1.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.9
-6.88
15.21
7.05
Op profit growth
-40.81
32.87
-25.58
-5.53
EBIT growth
-58.69
13.94
-24.77
3.64
Net profit growth
-170.53
87.09
-65.82
-13.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
64.5
50.42
31.77
43.07
47.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
64.5
50.42
31.77
43.07
47.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.07
0.15
0.08
0.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mahendra K Khatau
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Asha M Khatau
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhalchandra Sontakke
Managing Director
Arup Basu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bilal Topia
Independent Director
Mukund Ramchandra Nagpurkar
Independent Director
Rahul Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged
Summary
Refnol Resins and Chemicals Ltd (RRC) was incorporated on 1 Dec.80 as a Private Limited Company. It was converted into a Public Limited Company in Sep.94. The company forms part of the well-known Mahendra Khatau Group of Companies and is promoted by Mahendra Khatau and Anil Khatau. It manufactures Textile Sizing Chemicals and Auxiliaries, Garment Wash and Laundry Chemicals and Polyester Resins at Naroda, Gujarat.Refnol commenced commercial production in 1981-82 by setting up a plant for re-refining waste lubricating oils. In 1986, the oil re-refining activity was discontinued. Refnol diversified into manufacture of Textile Sizing Chemicals with technical collaboration agreement with Seydel International Inc., Atlanta, USA. In 1987, it undertook a major diversification to manufacture textile sizing chemicals, in technical collaboration with Seydel International, US. The company started manufacturing saturated/unsaturated polyester resins in 1989. Polyester resins find appliation in fibre glass composites, cultured marble, etc. As a related activity to the Textile Sizing Chemical business, it took up the manufacture of Textile Enzyme formulations and Auxiliaries for the Garment Wet Processing Industry in 1994. Texcare Middle East LLC - a subsidiary was set up in Sharjah, U.A.E. in 1994 to manufacture and market Garment Wet Processing Chemicals and subsequently in 2004, in Laundry & Cleaning Chemicals. In 2004, the product was expanded to include Textile Auxiliaries for wet proc
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.