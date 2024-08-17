iifl-logo-icon 1
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged Share Price

104
(-0.48%)
Oct 10, 2023|03:28:29 PM

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

108.9

Prev. Close

104.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.5

Day's High

108.9

Day's Low

101.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

41.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.14

P/E

116.88

EPS

0.88

Divi. Yield

0

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged Corporate Action

3 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

1 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2023

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:45 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.57%

Non-Promoter- 46.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.31

3.31

3.31

3.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.65

9.45

9.62

9.88

Net Worth

12.96

12.76

12.93

13.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.01

26.01

27.94

24.25

yoy growth (%)

-26.9

-6.88

15.21

7.05

Raw materials

-12.41

-17.08

-19.24

-15.85

As % of sales

65.25

65.67

68.86

65.38

Employee costs

-2.39

-2.97

-3.45

-3.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.33

0.57

0.33

0.85

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.44

-0.46

-0.44

Tax paid

0

-0.09

-0.07

-0.09

Working capital

-0.64

1.84

0.59

-1.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.9

-6.88

15.21

7.05

Op profit growth

-40.81

32.87

-25.58

-5.53

EBIT growth

-58.69

13.94

-24.77

3.64

Net profit growth

-170.53

87.09

-65.82

-13.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

64.5

50.42

31.77

43.07

47.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

64.5

50.42

31.77

43.07

47.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.07

0.15

0.08

0.38

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mahendra K Khatau

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Asha M Khatau

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhalchandra Sontakke

Managing Director

Arup Basu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bilal Topia

Independent Director

Mukund Ramchandra Nagpurkar

Independent Director

Rahul Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged

Summary

Refnol Resins and Chemicals Ltd (RRC) was incorporated on 1 Dec.80 as a Private Limited Company. It was converted into a Public Limited Company in Sep.94. The company forms part of the well-known Mahendra Khatau Group of Companies and is promoted by Mahendra Khatau and Anil Khatau. It manufactures Textile Sizing Chemicals and Auxiliaries, Garment Wash and Laundry Chemicals and Polyester Resins at Naroda, Gujarat.Refnol commenced commercial production in 1981-82 by setting up a plant for re-refining waste lubricating oils. In 1986, the oil re-refining activity was discontinued. Refnol diversified into manufacture of Textile Sizing Chemicals with technical collaboration agreement with Seydel International Inc., Atlanta, USA. In 1987, it undertook a major diversification to manufacture textile sizing chemicals, in technical collaboration with Seydel International, US. The company started manufacturing saturated/unsaturated polyester resins in 1989. Polyester resins find appliation in fibre glass composites, cultured marble, etc. As a related activity to the Textile Sizing Chemical business, it took up the manufacture of Textile Enzyme formulations and Auxiliaries for the Garment Wet Processing Industry in 1994. Texcare Middle East LLC - a subsidiary was set up in Sharjah, U.A.E. in 1994 to manufacture and market Garment Wet Processing Chemicals and subsequently in 2004, in Laundry & Cleaning Chemicals. In 2004, the product was expanded to include Textile Auxiliaries for wet proc
QUICKLINKS FOR Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

