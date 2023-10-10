Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.24
-1.3
15.56
-1.21
Op profit growth
-70.81
217.61
-70.26
-19.94
EBIT growth
-88.8
673.96
-87.82
-44.98
Net profit growth
-237.82
-150.49
-309.19
-73.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.15
5.44
1.69
6.57
EBIT margin
0.62
4.1
0.52
4.97
Net profit margin
-2.52
1.35
-2.64
1.46
RoCE
0.73
6.56
0.87
9.07
RoNW
-0.96
0.72
-1.5
0.96
RoA
-0.74
0.54
-1.1
0.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.43
1.76
0
1.67
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.09
-0.19
-5.15
-0.31
Book value per share
57.47
60.19
54.49
54.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
-10.34
10.62
0
23.05
P/CEPS
-6.14
-95.07
-6
-121.99
P/B
0.43
0.31
0.56
0.7
EV/EBIDTA
13.31
4.21
16.59
6.64
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-13.39
7.15
-15.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
145.81
116.44
107.23
107.3
Inventory days
55.26
39.83
34.62
39.82
Creditor days
-81.08
-68.24
-57.51
-27.62
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.19
-1.61
-0.17
-1.52
Net debt / equity
0.16
0.2
0.27
0.25
Net debt / op. profit
4.94
1.89
7.1
2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.18
-58.72
-61.46
-58.3
Employee costs
-14.59
-13.08
-12.81
-13.37
Other costs
-24.07
-22.74
-24.03
-21.74
