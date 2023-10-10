iifl-logo-icon 1
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged Key Ratios

104
(-0.48%)
Oct 10, 2023

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.24

-1.3

15.56

-1.21

Op profit growth

-70.81

217.61

-70.26

-19.94

EBIT growth

-88.8

673.96

-87.82

-44.98

Net profit growth

-237.82

-150.49

-309.19

-73.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.15

5.44

1.69

6.57

EBIT margin

0.62

4.1

0.52

4.97

Net profit margin

-2.52

1.35

-2.64

1.46

RoCE

0.73

6.56

0.87

9.07

RoNW

-0.96

0.72

-1.5

0.96

RoA

-0.74

0.54

-1.1

0.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.43

1.76

0

1.67

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.09

-0.19

-5.15

-0.31

Book value per share

57.47

60.19

54.49

54.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

-10.34

10.62

0

23.05

P/CEPS

-6.14

-95.07

-6

-121.99

P/B

0.43

0.31

0.56

0.7

EV/EBIDTA

13.31

4.21

16.59

6.64

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-13.39

7.15

-15.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

145.81

116.44

107.23

107.3

Inventory days

55.26

39.83

34.62

39.82

Creditor days

-81.08

-68.24

-57.51

-27.62

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.19

-1.61

-0.17

-1.52

Net debt / equity

0.16

0.2

0.27

0.25

Net debt / op. profit

4.94

1.89

7.1

2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.18

-58.72

-61.46

-58.3

Employee costs

-14.59

-13.08

-12.81

-13.37

Other costs

-24.07

-22.74

-24.03

-21.74

