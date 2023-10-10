Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.33
0.57
0.33
0.85
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.44
-0.46
-0.44
Tax paid
0
-0.09
-0.07
-0.09
Working capital
-0.64
1.84
0.59
-1.35
Other operating items
Operating
-1.43
1.87
0.38
-1.03
Capital expenditure
0.03
1.05
0.34
4.83
Free cash flow
-1.39
2.92
0.72
3.79
Equity raised
19.83
18.32
17.29
6.28
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.5
2.75
1.54
1.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.94
24
19.55
11.12
