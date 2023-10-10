iifl-logo-icon 1
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

104
(-0.48%)
Oct 10, 2023|03:28:29 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.33

0.57

0.33

0.85

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.44

-0.46

-0.44

Tax paid

0

-0.09

-0.07

-0.09

Working capital

-0.64

1.84

0.59

-1.35

Other operating items

Operating

-1.43

1.87

0.38

-1.03

Capital expenditure

0.03

1.05

0.34

4.83

Free cash flow

-1.39

2.92

0.72

3.79

Equity raised

19.83

18.32

17.29

6.28

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

2.5

2.75

1.54

1.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.94

24

19.55

11.12

