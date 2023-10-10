iifl-logo-icon 1
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

104
(-0.48%)
Oct 10, 2023

QUICKLINKS FOR Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.01

26.01

27.94

24.25

yoy growth (%)

-26.9

-6.88

15.21

7.05

Raw materials

-12.41

-17.08

-19.24

-15.85

As % of sales

65.25

65.67

68.86

65.38

Employee costs

-2.39

-2.97

-3.45

-3.11

As % of sales

12.58

11.41

12.36

12.86

Other costs

-3.29

-4.4

-4.07

-3.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.31

16.92

14.57

15.25

Operating profit

0.92

1.55

1.17

1.57

OPM

4.84

5.98

4.19

6.49

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.44

-0.46

-0.44

Interest expense

-0.96

-0.93

-0.98

-0.9

Other income

0.14

0.39

0.61

0.62

Profit before tax

-0.33

0.57

0.33

0.85

Taxes

0

-0.09

-0.07

-0.09

Tax rate

0

-15.77

-23.04

-11.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.33

0.48

0.25

0.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.33

0.48

0.25

0.75

yoy growth (%)

-170.53

87.09

-65.82

-13.21

NPM

-1.78

1.84

0.92

3.1

