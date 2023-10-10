Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.01
26.01
27.94
24.25
yoy growth (%)
-26.9
-6.88
15.21
7.05
Raw materials
-12.41
-17.08
-19.24
-15.85
As % of sales
65.25
65.67
68.86
65.38
Employee costs
-2.39
-2.97
-3.45
-3.11
As % of sales
12.58
11.41
12.36
12.86
Other costs
-3.29
-4.4
-4.07
-3.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.31
16.92
14.57
15.25
Operating profit
0.92
1.55
1.17
1.57
OPM
4.84
5.98
4.19
6.49
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.44
-0.46
-0.44
Interest expense
-0.96
-0.93
-0.98
-0.9
Other income
0.14
0.39
0.61
0.62
Profit before tax
-0.33
0.57
0.33
0.85
Taxes
0
-0.09
-0.07
-0.09
Tax rate
0
-15.77
-23.04
-11.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.33
0.48
0.25
0.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.33
0.48
0.25
0.75
yoy growth (%)
-170.53
87.09
-65.82
-13.21
NPM
-1.78
1.84
0.92
3.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.