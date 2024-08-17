Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
33.82
30.68
28.56
21.86
18.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.82
30.68
28.56
21.86
18.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.01
0.03
0.05
0.1
Total Income
33.89
30.69
28.58
21.91
18.8
Total Expenditure
32.68
30.81
27.71
21.66
18.42
PBIDT
1.22
-0.13
0.87
0.24
0.38
Interest
0.55
0.41
0.39
0.48
0.57
PBDT
0.67
-0.53
0.47
-0.23
-0.18
Depreciation
0.31
0.28
0.31
0.29
0.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.04
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.35
-0.82
0.12
-0.52
-0.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.35
-0.82
0.12
-0.52
-0.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.35
-0.82
0.12
-0.52
-0.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.15
-2.65
0.4
-1.69
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.6
-0.42
3.04
1.09
2.03
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.03
-2.67
0.42
-2.37
-2.67
