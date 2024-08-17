iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

104
(-0.48%)
Oct 10, 2023|03:28:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

33.82

30.68

28.56

21.86

18.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.82

30.68

28.56

21.86

18.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.01

0.03

0.05

0.1

Total Income

33.89

30.69

28.58

21.91

18.8

Total Expenditure

32.68

30.81

27.71

21.66

18.42

PBIDT

1.22

-0.13

0.87

0.24

0.38

Interest

0.55

0.41

0.39

0.48

0.57

PBDT

0.67

-0.53

0.47

-0.23

-0.18

Depreciation

0.31

0.28

0.31

0.29

0.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.04

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.35

-0.82

0.12

-0.52

-0.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.35

-0.82

0.12

-0.52

-0.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.35

-0.82

0.12

-0.52

-0.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.15

-2.65

0.4

-1.69

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.6

-0.42

3.04

1.09

2.03

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

1.03

-2.67

0.42

-2.37

-2.67

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.