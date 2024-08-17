Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Merged Summary

Refnol Resins and Chemicals Ltd (RRC) was incorporated on 1 Dec.80 as a Private Limited Company. It was converted into a Public Limited Company in Sep.94. The company forms part of the well-known Mahendra Khatau Group of Companies and is promoted by Mahendra Khatau and Anil Khatau. It manufactures Textile Sizing Chemicals and Auxiliaries, Garment Wash and Laundry Chemicals and Polyester Resins at Naroda, Gujarat.Refnol commenced commercial production in 1981-82 by setting up a plant for re-refining waste lubricating oils. In 1986, the oil re-refining activity was discontinued. Refnol diversified into manufacture of Textile Sizing Chemicals with technical collaboration agreement with Seydel International Inc., Atlanta, USA. In 1987, it undertook a major diversification to manufacture textile sizing chemicals, in technical collaboration with Seydel International, US. The company started manufacturing saturated/unsaturated polyester resins in 1989. Polyester resins find appliation in fibre glass composites, cultured marble, etc. As a related activity to the Textile Sizing Chemical business, it took up the manufacture of Textile Enzyme formulations and Auxiliaries for the Garment Wet Processing Industry in 1994. Texcare Middle East LLC - a subsidiary was set up in Sharjah, U.A.E. in 1994 to manufacture and market Garment Wet Processing Chemicals and subsequently in 2004, in Laundry & Cleaning Chemicals. In 2004, the product was expanded to include Textile Auxiliaries for wet processing of fabrics. The same year 2004, also saw the beginning of the Laundry & Cleaning Products business with the manufacture of premium formulations for the commercial laundry and institutional cleaning markets.