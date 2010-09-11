iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Natural Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-460.67

-450.51

-300.05

-211.21

Net Worth

-460.62

-450.46

-300

-211.16

Minority Interest

Debt

732.68

705.36

299.98

299.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

272.06

254.9

-0.01

88.82

Fixed Assets

17.28

18.53

19.79

21.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

252.7

234.27

-21.91

65.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

264.76

256.79

245.6

243.62

Sundry Creditors

-5.93

-6.46

-4.27

-2.67

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.13

-16.06

-263.24

-175.28

Cash

2.09

2.09

2.09

2.1

Total Assets

272.07

254.89

-0.03

88.82

