Reliance Natural Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-460.67
-450.51
-300.05
-211.21
Net Worth
-460.62
-450.46
-300
-211.16
Minority Interest
Debt
732.68
705.36
299.98
299.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
272.06
254.9
-0.01
88.82
Fixed Assets
17.28
18.53
19.79
21.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
252.7
234.27
-21.91
65.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
264.76
256.79
245.6
243.62
Sundry Creditors
-5.93
-6.46
-4.27
-2.67
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.13
-16.06
-263.24
-175.28
Cash
2.09
2.09
2.09
2.1
Total Assets
272.07
254.89
-0.03
88.82
