Religare Technova Global Solutions Ltd merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
11.18
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
29.84
Net Worth
41.02
Minority Interest
Debt
54.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
95.89
Fixed Assets
11.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
52.47
Inventories
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
50.81
Sundry Creditors
-1.51
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.76
Cash
18.03
Total Assets
95.89
