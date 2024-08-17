iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Company Summary

12.08
(4.95%)
Sep 9, 2020|11:39:41 AM

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Summary

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd is a Pioneer in Manufacturing High-End Electric & Geared Motors. The company was incorporated in the year 1988 with the Rajendra Electrical Industries Ltd. The Company changed its name to Remi Electrotechnik Limited in the year 2009. The company shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.The company has distinctly excelled in manufacturing all varieties of Electric & Geared Motors These heavy-duty products are certified with original licenses received from VEM (VEB Kombinat Electromaschinenbau) and Stephan Werke GmbH & Co. REMI has centralised its manufacturing operations at a well-equipped factory in Vasai. This facilitates production of quality products under one roof. REMI has also been the foremost company in setting up In-house facilities under a single purview.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.