Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Summary

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd is a Pioneer in Manufacturing High-End Electric & Geared Motors. The company was incorporated in the year 1988 with the Rajendra Electrical Industries Ltd. The Company changed its name to Remi Electrotechnik Limited in the year 2009. The company shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.The company has distinctly excelled in manufacturing all varieties of Electric & Geared Motors These heavy-duty products are certified with original licenses received from VEM (VEB Kombinat Electromaschinenbau) and Stephan Werke GmbH & Co. REMI has centralised its manufacturing operations at a well-equipped factory in Vasai. This facilitates production of quality products under one roof. REMI has also been the foremost company in setting up In-house facilities under a single purview.