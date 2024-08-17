iifl-logo-icon 1
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Share Price

12.08
(4.95%)
Sep 9, 2020|11:39:41 AM

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

12.08

Prev. Close

11.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

12.08

Day's Low

12.08

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

276.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.88

P/E

0.32

EPS

37.32

Divi. Yield

0

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:08 AM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.38

4.87

4.87

4.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

129.42

125.15

103.02

92.78

Net Worth

133.8

130.02

107.89

97.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

105.07

104.6

105.72

100.06

yoy growth (%)

0.44

-1.06

5.65

-13.01

Raw materials

-62.2

-116.25

-70.94

-61.9

As % of sales

59.2

111.14

67.1

61.86

Employee costs

-10.41

-9.56

-9.1

-8.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

8.08

6.97

1.14

6.37

Depreciation

-2.45

-1.9

-1.88

-1.94

Tax paid

-1.88

-1.8

-0.43

-2.13

Working capital

7.43

-40.85

-19.52

10.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.44

-1.06

5.65

-13.01

Op profit growth

-121.29

-908

-55.93

-33.06

EBIT growth

-2.29

90.47

-54.19

-40.19

Net profit growth

20.01

625.14

-83.18

-46.36

No Record Found

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SHYAM MAHABIRPRASAD JATIA

Whole-time Director

SUNIL SHYAMSUNDER SARAF

Managing Director

VISHWAMBHAR CHIRANJILAL SARAF

Director

RAJENDRA CHIRANJILAL SARAF

Director

HARKISHIN PITAMBERDAS ZAVERI

Whole-time Director

RITVIK SARAF

Director

ASHISH KANODIA

Director

ARCHANA PRADEEP BAJAJ

Company Secretary

HETAL HASMUKHLAL JOSHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd

Summary

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd is a Pioneer in Manufacturing High-End Electric & Geared Motors. The company was incorporated in the year 1988 with the Rajendra Electrical Industries Ltd. The Company changed its name to Remi Electrotechnik Limited in the year 2009. The company shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.The company has distinctly excelled in manufacturing all varieties of Electric & Geared Motors These heavy-duty products are certified with original licenses received from VEM (VEB Kombinat Electromaschinenbau) and Stephan Werke GmbH & Co. REMI has centralised its manufacturing operations at a well-equipped factory in Vasai. This facilitates production of quality products under one roof. REMI has also been the foremost company in setting up In-house facilities under a single purview.
QUICKLINKS FOR Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

