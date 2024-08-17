Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹12.08
Prev. Close₹11.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹12.08
Day's Low₹12.08
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹276.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.88
P/E0.32
EPS37.32
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.38
4.87
4.87
4.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
129.42
125.15
103.02
92.78
Net Worth
133.8
130.02
107.89
97.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
105.07
104.6
105.72
100.06
yoy growth (%)
0.44
-1.06
5.65
-13.01
Raw materials
-62.2
-116.25
-70.94
-61.9
As % of sales
59.2
111.14
67.1
61.86
Employee costs
-10.41
-9.56
-9.1
-8.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
8.08
6.97
1.14
6.37
Depreciation
-2.45
-1.9
-1.88
-1.94
Tax paid
-1.88
-1.8
-0.43
-2.13
Working capital
7.43
-40.85
-19.52
10.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.44
-1.06
5.65
-13.01
Op profit growth
-121.29
-908
-55.93
-33.06
EBIT growth
-2.29
90.47
-54.19
-40.19
Net profit growth
20.01
625.14
-83.18
-46.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SHYAM MAHABIRPRASAD JATIA
Whole-time Director
SUNIL SHYAMSUNDER SARAF
Managing Director
VISHWAMBHAR CHIRANJILAL SARAF
Director
RAJENDRA CHIRANJILAL SARAF
Director
HARKISHIN PITAMBERDAS ZAVERI
Whole-time Director
RITVIK SARAF
Director
ASHISH KANODIA
Director
ARCHANA PRADEEP BAJAJ
Company Secretary
HETAL HASMUKHLAL JOSHI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd is a Pioneer in Manufacturing High-End Electric & Geared Motors. The company was incorporated in the year 1988 with the Rajendra Electrical Industries Ltd. The Company changed its name to Remi Electrotechnik Limited in the year 2009. The company shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.The company has distinctly excelled in manufacturing all varieties of Electric & Geared Motors These heavy-duty products are certified with original licenses received from VEM (VEB Kombinat Electromaschinenbau) and Stephan Werke GmbH & Co. REMI has centralised its manufacturing operations at a well-equipped factory in Vasai. This facilitates production of quality products under one roof. REMI has also been the foremost company in setting up In-house facilities under a single purview.
