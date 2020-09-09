iifl-logo-icon 1
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.08
(4.95%)
Sep 9, 2020|11:39:41 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

105.07

104.6

105.72

100.06

yoy growth (%)

0.44

-1.06

5.65

-13.01

Raw materials

-62.2

-116.25

-70.94

-61.9

As % of sales

59.2

111.14

67.1

61.86

Employee costs

-10.41

-9.56

-9.1

-8.39

As % of sales

9.91

9.14

8.61

8.38

Other costs

-23.72

-19.74

-20.6

-18.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.57

18.87

19.48

18.25

Operating profit

8.72

-40.95

5.06

11.5

OPM

8.3

-39.15

4.79

11.49

Depreciation

-2.45

-1.9

-1.88

-1.94

Interest expense

-0.23

-1.54

-3.32

-3.38

Other income

2.05

51.37

1.29

0.2

Profit before tax

8.08

6.97

1.14

6.37

Taxes

-1.88

-1.8

-0.43

-2.13

Tax rate

-23.25

-25.84

-37.7

-33.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.2

5.17

0.71

4.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.2

5.17

0.71

4.24

yoy growth (%)

20.01

625.14

-83.18

-46.36

NPM

5.9

4.94

0.67

4.23

