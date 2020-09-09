Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
105.07
104.6
105.72
100.06
yoy growth (%)
0.44
-1.06
5.65
-13.01
Raw materials
-62.2
-116.25
-70.94
-61.9
As % of sales
59.2
111.14
67.1
61.86
Employee costs
-10.41
-9.56
-9.1
-8.39
As % of sales
9.91
9.14
8.61
8.38
Other costs
-23.72
-19.74
-20.6
-18.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.57
18.87
19.48
18.25
Operating profit
8.72
-40.95
5.06
11.5
OPM
8.3
-39.15
4.79
11.49
Depreciation
-2.45
-1.9
-1.88
-1.94
Interest expense
-0.23
-1.54
-3.32
-3.38
Other income
2.05
51.37
1.29
0.2
Profit before tax
8.08
6.97
1.14
6.37
Taxes
-1.88
-1.8
-0.43
-2.13
Tax rate
-23.25
-25.84
-37.7
-33.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.2
5.17
0.71
4.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.2
5.17
0.71
4.24
yoy growth (%)
20.01
625.14
-83.18
-46.36
NPM
5.9
4.94
0.67
4.23
