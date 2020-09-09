Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
8.08
6.97
1.14
6.37
Depreciation
-2.45
-1.9
-1.88
-1.94
Tax paid
-1.88
-1.8
-0.43
-2.13
Working capital
7.43
-40.85
-19.52
10.34
Other operating items
Operating
11.18
-37.57
-20.69
12.63
Capital expenditure
-7.98
50.26
2.85
0.43
Free cash flow
3.19
12.68
-17.84
13.07
Equity raised
165.86
148.19
146.77
143.68
Investing
6.02
-0.04
0.14
0
Financing
7.55
17.06
35.42
40.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.43
Net in cash
182.63
177.89
164.49
199.69
