Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

8.08

6.97

1.14

6.37

Depreciation

-2.45

-1.9

-1.88

-1.94

Tax paid

-1.88

-1.8

-0.43

-2.13

Working capital

7.43

-40.85

-19.52

10.34

Other operating items

Operating

11.18

-37.57

-20.69

12.63

Capital expenditure

-7.98

50.26

2.85

0.43

Free cash flow

3.19

12.68

-17.84

13.07

Equity raised

165.86

148.19

146.77

143.68

Investing

6.02

-0.04

0.14

0

Financing

7.55

17.06

35.42

40.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.43

Net in cash

182.63

177.89

164.49

199.69

