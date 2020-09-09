Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.38
4.87
4.87
4.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
129.42
125.15
103.02
92.78
Net Worth
133.8
130.02
107.89
97.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0.57
1.36
1.11
4.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.02
1.38
1.52
1.51
Total Liabilities
135.39
132.76
110.52
104.14
Fixed Assets
42.83
44.48
54.28
58.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
52.79
29.97
16.93
6.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
39.09
39.02
27.36
34.55
Inventories
33.45
28.49
20.91
23.8
Inventory Days
82.67
Sundry Debtors
52.11
45.11
39.61
32.07
Debtor Days
111.4
Other Current Assets
4.52
4.12
4.38
4.53
Sundry Creditors
-21.53
-13.7
-12.83
-8.64
Creditor Days
30.01
Other Current Liabilities
-29.46
-25
-24.71
-17.21
Cash
0.68
19.27
11.95
4.57
Total Assets
135.39
132.74
110.52
104.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.