Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Management Discussions

a) Industry structure and Development, Opportunities and Threats, Performance, Outlook, Risks and Concerns:

The continuous slowdown of the economy in general and capital goods industry in particular during last few years has affected the working of electrical motor division adversely these years. New investments in creating capacities are not happening due to non-utilization of existing capacities of industries and hence the decline in demand of electrical motors. The products of instrument division fall in category of essential services and due to focus of Central and State Govts. on health sector and policy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat the demand of these products is expected to rise in future. The real estate sector is down due to slow down in economy and Covid-19 impact. We hope this cycle should turn now in view of the Hon ble PM s policy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making India a manufacturing hub.

b) Internal Control Systems and their adequacy: The Company has adequate internal control systems in technical and financial fields.

c) Financial Performance: The Financial Performance of the Company has impacted adversely in last quarter of the year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

d) Human Resources/ Industrial Relations: The Company has maintained good industrial relations and is continuously adding to the human resources of the Company.

e) Cautionary Statement: Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing the

Company s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company s operations include economic conditions affecting global and domestic demand and supply, finished goods prices in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, raw-materials cost and availability, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within or outside India and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revive any forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events. f) Details of significant changes in Key Financial Ratios: There is no significant change in key financial ratios as compared to the ratios of previous financial year except following: