iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Management Discussions

12.08
(4.95%)
Sep 9, 2020|11:39:41 AM

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

a) Industry structure and Development, Opportunities and Threats, Performance, Outlook, Risks and Concerns:

The continuous slowdown of the economy in general and capital goods industry in particular during last few years has affected the working of electrical motor division adversely these years. New investments in creating capacities are not happening due to non-utilization of existing capacities of industries and hence the decline in demand of electrical motors. The products of instrument division fall in category of essential services and due to focus of Central and State Govts. on health sector and policy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat the demand of these products is expected to rise in future. The real estate sector is down due to slow down in economy and Covid-19 impact. We hope this cycle should turn now in view of the Hon ble PM s policy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making India a manufacturing hub.

b) Internal Control Systems and their adequacy: The Company has adequate internal control systems in technical and financial fields.

c) Financial Performance: The Financial Performance of the Company has impacted adversely in last quarter of the year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

d) Human Resources/ Industrial Relations: The Company has maintained good industrial relations and is continuously adding to the human resources of the Company.

e) Cautionary Statement: Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing the

Company s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company s operations include economic conditions affecting global and domestic demand and supply, finished goods prices in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, raw-materials cost and availability, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within or outside India and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revive any forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events. f) Details of significant changes in Key Financial Ratios: There is no significant change in key financial ratios as compared to the ratios of previous financial year except following:

Sr. No. Particulars 2019-20 2018-19 Remarks
1. Current Ratio 4.46 3.49 Debtors turnover ratio has improved in FY 2020 due to prompt payment by customer and focus on timely receipt of outstanding.
2. Interest Coverage Ratio 38.09 19.18 Interest coverage ratio has improved substantially during the year as the Company has reduced borrowing ploughed back profit in the business.
3. Return on Net Worth 6.56 8.38 The return on net worth is down impact to previous year due to general slowdown in economy during the year and Covid-19 effect in last quarter of the year.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.