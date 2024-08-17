REMI Sales & Engineering Limited was incorporated in the year July 03, 1980. The Company is engaged in Trading business of Electrical Motors, Laboratory Equipments, Fans, Electrical Goods, Steel Goods and Wind Power Producer
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.