Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd Share Price

16.2
(0%)
Sep 4, 2020|12:58:11 PM

Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

16.2

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

1.47

Day's High

16.2

Day's Low

16.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1,168.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.92

P/E

0.14

EPS

124.17

Divi. Yield

0

Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:46 AM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.42%

Non-Promoter- 50.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.57

0.57

0.57

0.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.01

58.08

52.52

44.34

Net Worth

66.58

58.65

53.09

44.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

137.84

127.33

124.14

123.11

yoy growth (%)

8.25

2.57

0.83

-6.91

Raw materials

-108.42

-101.43

-98.37

-100.79

As % of sales

78.65

79.66

79.24

81.86

Employee costs

-14

-11.43

-10

-9.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

6.17

9.4

6.05

1.63

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.32

-0.31

-0.3

Tax paid

-1.39

-2.16

-2.14

-0.52

Working capital

-2.83

-4.83

-8.66

2.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.25

2.57

0.83

-6.91

Op profit growth

1,042.85

-90.41

205.17

-17.7

EBIT growth

-34.28

53.94

250.19

6.77

Net profit growth

-33.95

85.05

254.23

40.76

No Record Found

Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

VINOD CHIRANJILAL JALAN

Whole-time Director

SANDEEP KASERA

Director

MAHABIR JAWALAPRASAD SHARMA

Director

ARCHANA PRADEEP BAJAJ

Company Secretary

KUSUM PAREK

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd

Summary

REMI Sales & Engineering Limited was incorporated in the year July 03, 1980. The Company is engaged in Trading business of Electrical Motors, Laboratory Equipments, Fans, Electrical Goods, Steel Goods and Wind Power Producer
