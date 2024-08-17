Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹16.2
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.47
Day's High₹16.2
Day's Low₹16.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1,168.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.92
P/E0.14
EPS124.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.01
58.08
52.52
44.34
Net Worth
66.58
58.65
53.09
44.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
137.84
127.33
124.14
123.11
yoy growth (%)
8.25
2.57
0.83
-6.91
Raw materials
-108.42
-101.43
-98.37
-100.79
As % of sales
78.65
79.66
79.24
81.86
Employee costs
-14
-11.43
-10
-9.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
6.17
9.4
6.05
1.63
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.32
-0.31
-0.3
Tax paid
-1.39
-2.16
-2.14
-0.52
Working capital
-2.83
-4.83
-8.66
2.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.25
2.57
0.83
-6.91
Op profit growth
1,042.85
-90.41
205.17
-17.7
EBIT growth
-34.28
53.94
250.19
6.77
Net profit growth
-33.95
85.05
254.23
40.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
VINOD CHIRANJILAL JALAN
Whole-time Director
SANDEEP KASERA
Director
MAHABIR JAWALAPRASAD SHARMA
Director
ARCHANA PRADEEP BAJAJ
Company Secretary
KUSUM PAREK
