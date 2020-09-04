Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
6.17
9.4
6.05
1.63
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.32
-0.31
-0.3
Tax paid
-1.39
-2.16
-2.14
-0.52
Working capital
-2.83
-4.83
-8.66
2.43
Other operating items
Operating
1.48
2.08
-5.06
3.22
Capital expenditure
0.61
8.88
0.34
0.08
Free cash flow
2.1
10.96
-4.72
3.31
Equity raised
74.06
53.64
44.04
40.94
Investing
14.34
0.9
12.28
0
Financing
1.05
-4.05
-1.06
1.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
91.55
61.45
50.54
45.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.