Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.2
(0%)
Sep 4, 2020|12:58:11 PM

Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

6.17

9.4

6.05

1.63

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.32

-0.31

-0.3

Tax paid

-1.39

-2.16

-2.14

-0.52

Working capital

-2.83

-4.83

-8.66

2.43

Other operating items

Operating

1.48

2.08

-5.06

3.22

Capital expenditure

0.61

8.88

0.34

0.08

Free cash flow

2.1

10.96

-4.72

3.31

Equity raised

74.06

53.64

44.04

40.94

Investing

14.34

0.9

12.28

0

Financing

1.05

-4.05

-1.06

1.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

91.55

61.45

50.54

45.39

