Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.2
(0%)
Sep 4, 2020|12:58:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

137.84

127.33

124.14

123.11

yoy growth (%)

8.25

2.57

0.83

-6.91

Raw materials

-108.42

-101.43

-98.37

-100.79

As % of sales

78.65

79.66

79.24

81.86

Employee costs

-14

-11.43

-10

-9.29

As % of sales

10.15

8.97

8.06

7.55

Other costs

-10.99

-14.07

-11.72

-11.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.97

11.05

9.44

9.5

Operating profit

4.41

0.38

4.03

1.32

OPM

3.2

0.3

3.24

1.07

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.32

-0.31

-0.3

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.16

-0.16

-0.14

Other income

2.33

9.5

2.49

0.76

Profit before tax

6.17

9.4

6.05

1.63

Taxes

-1.39

-2.16

-2.14

-0.52

Tax rate

-22.58

-23.02

-35.41

-32.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.77

7.23

3.91

1.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.77

7.23

3.91

1.1

yoy growth (%)

-33.95

85.05

254.23

40.76

NPM

3.46

5.68

3.14

0.89

