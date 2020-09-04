Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
137.84
127.33
124.14
123.11
yoy growth (%)
8.25
2.57
0.83
-6.91
Raw materials
-108.42
-101.43
-98.37
-100.79
As % of sales
78.65
79.66
79.24
81.86
Employee costs
-14
-11.43
-10
-9.29
As % of sales
10.15
8.97
8.06
7.55
Other costs
-10.99
-14.07
-11.72
-11.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.97
11.05
9.44
9.5
Operating profit
4.41
0.38
4.03
1.32
OPM
3.2
0.3
3.24
1.07
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.32
-0.31
-0.3
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.16
-0.16
-0.14
Other income
2.33
9.5
2.49
0.76
Profit before tax
6.17
9.4
6.05
1.63
Taxes
-1.39
-2.16
-2.14
-0.52
Tax rate
-22.58
-23.02
-35.41
-32.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.77
7.23
3.91
1.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.77
7.23
3.91
1.1
yoy growth (%)
-33.95
85.05
254.23
40.76
NPM
3.46
5.68
3.14
0.89
