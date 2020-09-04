Remi Sales & Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.01
58.08
52.52
44.34
Net Worth
66.58
58.65
53.09
44.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
1.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.52
0.42
0.44
0.35
Total Liabilities
67.1
59.07
53.53
47.16
Fixed Assets
10.52
10.98
11.49
11.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
44.16
33.94
24.39
27.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.84
4.19
7.55
6.8
Inventories
11.25
10.83
7.51
8.39
Inventory Days
22.21
Sundry Debtors
26
26.66
27.89
28.24
Debtor Days
74.77
Other Current Assets
10.77
8.94
8.12
3.65
Sundry Creditors
-30.17
-34.09
-27.81
-24.72
Creditor Days
65.45
Other Current Liabilities
-9.01
-8.14
-8.15
-8.76
Cash
3.58
9.95
10.09
1.12
Total Assets
67.1
59.06
53.53
47.17
