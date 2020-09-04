TO THE MEMBERS OF REMI SALES AND ENGINEERING LIMITED

Report on the standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

I have audited the financial statements of REMI SALES AND ENGINEERING LIMITED (gthe Companyh), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2021, and the statement of profit and loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (Collectively referred to as financial statements ). These consolidated financial statements has been prepared after considering financial statements of Head office at Mumbai and Branches situated at Ahmedabad, Bangaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Nagpur, Kochi, Kanpur, Indore, Margao (Goa) and Jaipur. The report on the accounts of the branch offices stated above have been audited by branch auditors which were forward to me and have been dealt with in preparing my report in the manner considered necessary by me. In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2021, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date. a. In the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2021;

b. In the case of the statement of profit and loss, of the profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), and

c. In the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

I conducted my audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. My responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of my report. I am independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in my professional judgment, were of most significance. in my audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of my audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming my opinion thereon, I have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in my report.

Other Information

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and my auditors report thereon. My opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with my audit of the financial statements, my responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or my knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work I have performed, I conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, than I have required to report that fact. I have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the. Indian Accounting Standards ( Ind AS ) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related. to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Boards of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company s financial reporting process.

Auditorfs Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing ( SAs ), I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. I also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due. to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3} of the Act, I am also responsible for expressing my opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I am required to draw attention in my auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, I give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, I report that: 3. a. I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In my opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement With the books of accounts;

d. In my opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard),Rules 2016.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2021, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2021, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act ;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, Refer to my separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me :

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contract including derivative contract ; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise; iii. There has not been any occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the investor education and protection fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

For YATIN KUMAR SHAH, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT Sd/- UDIN : 21159796AAAACX5585 Place : Mumbai (YATIN KUMAR SHAH) SOLE PROPRIETOR Date : 11th August, 2021 Membership. No. 159796

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me, all the assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in my opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. To the best of my knowledge, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of Company.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to me, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material having regard to the size of the operations of the Company and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not granted any secured or unsecured loans to Companies/Firm/Limited Liability Partnerships/Other Persons covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

(v) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under are not attracted.

(vi) I have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the company as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and I am of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. I have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to me, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of excise, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, GST Cess and other statutory dues as applicable to it with appropriate authorities and there were no undisputed arrears as at 31st March, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me, the particulars of dues of Income tax, Sales Tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and GST Cess as at 31st March, 2021, which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows: -

Sr. Name of the No. Statute Assess- ment Year Nature of dues & Period Amount in Rupees Form where dispute is pending 1 Income tax Act 1961 2011-12 Income Tax & Interest 1.03,523 The Commissioner of Income tax (Appeal 2 Income tax Act 1961 2015-16 Income Tax & Interest 65,42,710 The Commissioner of Income tax (Appeal) 3 Income tax Act 1961 2016-17 Income Tax & Interest 88,66,256 The Commissioner of Income tax (Appeal) 4 Income tax Act 1961 2017-18 Income Tax & Interest 52,64,124 The Commissioner of Income tax (Appeal)

(viii) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institutions, banks, Government or debenture holders.

(ix) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer, including debt instruments and term loans in the year under review.

(x) To the best of my knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to me, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of my audit.

(xi) In my opinion and according to information and explanations given to me, the Company paid or provided managerial remuneration with requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(XII) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

(xv) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not entered to any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For YATIN KUMAR SHAH, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Sd/- UDIN : 21159796AAAACX5585 (YATIN KUMAR SHAH) PLACE : MUMBAI SOLE PROPRIETOR DATED : 11TH AUGUST, 2021 Membership Number 159796

ANNEXURE - gBh TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (gthe Acth)

I have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Remi Sales and Engineering Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2021 in conjunction with my audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on my audit. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

I believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In my opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.