Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying Ind AS standalone financial statements of Revati Organics Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Qualified Opinion

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter(s) described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the accompanying standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act"), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the Loss , total comprehensive Loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

3. Note no 2 to the financial statements, wherein, the Fixed Assets of the Company at Plot No. 1, Gat No. 506, Village Gonde Dumale, Taluka : Igatpuri, District Nasik namely Land, Building, Plant & Machinery and Electrical Installation were taken over by Maharashtra State Financial Corporation pursuant to their letter dated 18th November, 1998 in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the State Financial Corporations Act, 1951 and as such the Company ceased to be the owner of the said assets. The Company however, has not written of these assets in the books of accounts during the year under audit amounting to Rs. 52,35,848/- along with the secured loans from Maharashtra State Financial Corporation outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 as per Balance Sheet amounting to Rs. 1,03,76,328/- and SICOM Ltd outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 as per Balance Sheet amounting to Rs. 16,24,436/-.The amount payable to Maharashtra State Financial Corporation and SICOM after adjusting the value of Fixed Assets namely land, Building, Plant & machinery, Electrical Installation, Furniture & Fixture and Office Equipment is not ascertainable in the absence of relevant data.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 NIL

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

7. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal & regulatory Requirements

8. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

9. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

3. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

4. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

5. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operative effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure II".

(B) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. As per the management representation we report, (a) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities ,including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"),with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

(b) no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"),with the understanding that the such company shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11( e ) by the management contain any material mis-statement.

v. Since the company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act does not arise.

vi. Based on the audit procedures performed in terms of Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility with effect from 1st April 2023, we report that the company has maintained the books of accounts in the software which has a feature of recording audit trail of transactions entered in the software.

(C) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid/payable by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act

ANNEXURE I TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 8 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Section of our report of even date)

1 a) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details, whenever applicable, and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, property, Plant and Equipment has not been physically verified by the management during the year as the physical possession of all the fixed assets has been taken by the lenders pursuant to their letter dated 18th November, 1998.

c) The title of immovable property is held in the name of the company. However the same has been taken over by the lenders pursuant to their letter dated 18th November, 1998.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets, hence the provision of Clause 3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) There has been no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, hence the provisions of Clause 3 (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

2 (a) As explained to us, the company does not have any inventories. Thus the provisions of clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company since it does not have any inventory of goods.

(b) During the year the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, hence the provision of Clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has made investments and has granted interest free loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to its associate company in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to firms or limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) During the year the company has provided interest free loans to the following parties:

(Rs in lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Aggregate amount of Loans granted / (Returned) to Associate NIL NIL NIL Balance outstanding as at Balance sheet date in respect of the above amount to Associate NIL NIL 16821.70

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the interest free Loans granted by the Company are prima-facie not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

c) According to the information and explanations given and the records of the company examined by us, as the loans are repayable on demand, no schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated, hence the provisions of clause (iii) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, as the loans are repayable on demand, and hence the provisions of clause (iii) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, as the loans are repayable on demand, the provisions of clause (iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the company has granted loans to its Associate either repayable on demand or without specifying and terms or period or repayment of Rs 16821.70 constituting 100% of the total Loans outstanding.

4. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the ruled framed thereunder to the extent notified.

6. The provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company as the Company is not covered by the Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014.

7. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Cess, GST and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited in time with the appropriate authorities and there are no undisputed statutory dues payable at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues outstanding in respect of Income Tax, Custom Duty, GST and any other statutory dues on account of any dispute other than the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Disputed Amount Rs in lakhs Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 122 Various Years Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) & ITAT, Mumbai

8. According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on the procedures carried out during the course of our audit, we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account, and which have been surrendered or disclosed as Income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that, the Company has defaulted in repayment of principal amount and interest of the loans taken from financial institution. Company has taken loan from MSFC. MSFC Term Loan account become NPA in 1997-98 and MSFC was having the First Charge on the Fixed Assets over land & factory building, Plant & Machinery . The MSFC in exercise of provisions under section 29 of SFC Act, took over the entire plant vide its letter dated 18.11.1998 against principal amount of Rs 59.35 Lakhs only. After taking over the entire Plant, the rest of the procedure like Public Notice, bidding etc. has not been done till date & settlement with them is pending till date and hence we have not adjusted the value of fixed assets and secured loan in the Books of Accounts. No provision has been made in the accounts for the balance interest in the absence of balance confirmation and no provision has been made for depreciation in view note no. 1.3 to accounts and note in Fixed Assets schedule.

10. The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and has not availed and term loans during the year under audit. Hence the provision of clause 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. Hence the provisions of Clause 3 (xi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There has been no report filed under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Act by the auditors as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management there were no whistle blower complaints received during the year under audit.

12. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence the provisions of Clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Act, wherever applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. Since the turnover of the company is less than Rs two hundred crore and there are no outstanding loans or borrowings from banks or public financial institutions at any point of time during the financial year the requirement of Internal audit is not applicable to the company.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence the provisions of Clause 3 (XV) the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has incurred cash loss during the current financial year but had not incurred any cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been resignation of the statutory auditor during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date on the financial ratios, ageing, expected dates of realisation of financial assets, payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will not get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the Company was not required to spend any amount under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as prescribed under Section 135 of the Act;

Annexure-II

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Revati Organics Limited on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of Sub- Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Revati Organics Limited as of 31st March,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed u/s 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls system over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls system over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depends upon the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transaction and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.