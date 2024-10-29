iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Revati Organics Ltd Share Price

6.21
(4.90%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.21
  • Day's High6.21
  • 52 Wk High6.21
  • Prev. Close5.92
  • Day's Low6.21
  • 52 Wk Low 4.12
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Revati Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

6.21

Prev. Close

5.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

6.21

Day's Low

6.21

52 Week's High

6.21

52 Week's Low

4.12

Book Value

3.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Revati Organics Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Revati Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Revati Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.64%

Non-Promoter- 66.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Revati Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.83

-1.42

-1.44

-1.44

Net Worth

1.17

1.58

1.56

1.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.58

0.05

0

yoy growth (%)

998.02

0

Raw materials

-0.34

0

0

As % of sales

59.65

7.54

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.05

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.02

0

-0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

998.02

0

Op profit growth

-134.64

-67.31

EBIT growth

-1,494.73

-94.61

Net profit growth

-1,494.73

-94.61

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Revati Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Revati Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Manish Shah

Independent Director

Kishor Gujale

Non Executive Director

Jeeja Ramdas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Revati Organics Ltd

Summary

Revati Organics Limited was incorporated on May 28, 1993. The founder of the Company is Mr. Girish Shah who is Chemical Engineer from UDCT and M.Sc(Tech). Mr. Girish Shah conceived the Project for manufacturing Almond Oil and various range of Inorganic Chemicals.With the financial assistance from Maharashtra State Financial Corporation (MSFC) of Rs. 0.75 Crore, the Company had set up the manufacturing unit in Village Gonde Dumale, Taluka-igatpuri, District Thane, which was backward zone for manufacturing of Almond Oil and various range of Inorganic Chemicals. The Plant was made operational in 1996. Due to health problem of Pioneer Promoter Mr. Girish Shah, the Company hired the professional team but the finished product could not met the new norms and ultimately the factory had to be closed down.Since the MSFC had the first charge over the Factory Land & Building, Plant & Machineries and equipment, The MSFC in exercise of provision of Section 29 of State Financial Corporation Act, took over the entire Plant vide its letter dated 18th November, 1998.The Management of the Company is venturing into entertainment business for which it has modify and alter the Main Object Clause of the Company. Revati Organics is an integrated media and entertainment company engaged primarily in buying and selling of films rights.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Revati Organics Ltd share price today?

The Revati Organics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Revati Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Revati Organics Ltd is ₹1.86 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Revati Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Revati Organics Ltd is 0 and 1.83 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Revati Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Revati Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Revati Organics Ltd is ₹4.12 and ₹6.21 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Revati Organics Ltd?

Revati Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 50.73% and 1 Month at 25.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Revati Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Revati Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.35 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Revati Organics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.