SectorChemicals
Open₹6.21
Prev. Close₹5.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹6.21
Day's Low₹6.21
52 Week's High₹6.21
52 Week's Low₹4.12
Book Value₹3.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.83
-1.42
-1.44
-1.44
Net Worth
1.17
1.58
1.56
1.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.58
0.05
0
yoy growth (%)
998.02
0
Raw materials
-0.34
0
0
As % of sales
59.65
7.54
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.05
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.02
0
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
998.02
0
Op profit growth
-134.64
-67.31
EBIT growth
-1,494.73
-94.61
Net profit growth
-1,494.73
-94.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Manish Shah
Independent Director
Kishor Gujale
Non Executive Director
Jeeja Ramdas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Revati Organics Ltd
Summary
Revati Organics Limited was incorporated on May 28, 1993. The founder of the Company is Mr. Girish Shah who is Chemical Engineer from UDCT and M.Sc(Tech). Mr. Girish Shah conceived the Project for manufacturing Almond Oil and various range of Inorganic Chemicals.With the financial assistance from Maharashtra State Financial Corporation (MSFC) of Rs. 0.75 Crore, the Company had set up the manufacturing unit in Village Gonde Dumale, Taluka-igatpuri, District Thane, which was backward zone for manufacturing of Almond Oil and various range of Inorganic Chemicals. The Plant was made operational in 1996. Due to health problem of Pioneer Promoter Mr. Girish Shah, the Company hired the professional team but the finished product could not met the new norms and ultimately the factory had to be closed down.Since the MSFC had the first charge over the Factory Land & Building, Plant & Machineries and equipment, The MSFC in exercise of provision of Section 29 of State Financial Corporation Act, took over the entire Plant vide its letter dated 18th November, 1998.The Management of the Company is venturing into entertainment business for which it has modify and alter the Main Object Clause of the Company. Revati Organics is an integrated media and entertainment company engaged primarily in buying and selling of films rights.
Read More
The Revati Organics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Revati Organics Ltd is ₹1.86 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Revati Organics Ltd is 0 and 1.83 as of 19 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Revati Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Revati Organics Ltd is ₹4.12 and ₹6.21 as of 19 Dec ‘24
Revati Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 50.73% and 1 Month at 25.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.