Revati Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

6.21
(4.90%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.83

-1.42

-1.44

-1.44

Net Worth

1.17

1.58

1.56

1.56

Minority Interest

Debt

1.42

1.31

1.31

1.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.59

2.89

2.87

2.87

Fixed Assets

0.52

0.52

0.52

0.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.84

2.14

1.81

2.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.11

0.31

0.33

0.72

Debtor Days

451.15

Other Current Assets

1.8

2.12

1.76

1.77

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.25

-0.25

-0.37

Creditor Days

231.84

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.31

0.03

Total Assets

2.6

2.9

2.87

2.86

Revati Organics Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

