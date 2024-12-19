Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.58
0.05
0
yoy growth (%)
998.02
0
Raw materials
-0.34
0
0
As % of sales
59.65
7.54
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.05
-0.04
As % of sales
24.73
98.39
0
Other costs
-0.06
-0.07
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.04
138.75
0
Operating profit
0.02
-0.07
-0.23
OPM
4.56
-144.69
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.07
0.19
Profit before tax
0.02
0
-0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0
-0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
-1,494.73
-94.61
NPM
4.56
-3.59
0
