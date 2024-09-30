|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|31st AGM Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24 Kindly take the proceeding of AGM on record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Result of 31st AGM of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)
