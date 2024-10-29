Revati Organics Ltd Summary

Revati Organics Limited was incorporated on May 28, 1993. The founder of the Company is Mr. Girish Shah who is Chemical Engineer from UDCT and M.Sc(Tech). Mr. Girish Shah conceived the Project for manufacturing Almond Oil and various range of Inorganic Chemicals.With the financial assistance from Maharashtra State Financial Corporation (MSFC) of Rs. 0.75 Crore, the Company had set up the manufacturing unit in Village Gonde Dumale, Taluka-igatpuri, District Thane, which was backward zone for manufacturing of Almond Oil and various range of Inorganic Chemicals. The Plant was made operational in 1996. Due to health problem of Pioneer Promoter Mr. Girish Shah, the Company hired the professional team but the finished product could not met the new norms and ultimately the factory had to be closed down.Since the MSFC had the first charge over the Factory Land & Building, Plant & Machineries and equipment, The MSFC in exercise of provision of Section 29 of State Financial Corporation Act, took over the entire Plant vide its letter dated 18th November, 1998.The Management of the Company is venturing into entertainment business for which it has modify and alter the Main Object Clause of the Company. Revati Organics is an integrated media and entertainment company engaged primarily in buying and selling of films rights.