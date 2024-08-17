RFL International Ltd Summary

RFL International Ltd., previously known as Rujul Finance Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th Sep.92 as Rujul Leasing and Finance Private Limited and subsequently changed its name to Rujul Finance Private Limited. Later, it was converted into Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh certificate of incorporation on 2nd Mar.95. RFL has been promoted by Hemant Vora and Jigen Vora with the main object to undertake all kinds of financial operations including equity participations and to provide investment, financial and corporate services like leasing, hire purchase, bill discounting, inter corporate deposits, short term loans etc. During the year Mar.96, company came out with a public issue of 28,40,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at par aggregating Rs 284 lacs to finance companys long term fund requirements for the business of lease financing, hire purchase, bills discounting, investment banking etc.