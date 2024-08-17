iifl-logo-icon 1
RFL International Ltd Share Price

1.33
(4.72%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

RFL International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.33

Prev. Close

1.27

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.33

Day's Low

1.33

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

RFL International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

RFL International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

RFL International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:47 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.39%

Non-Promoter- 98.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RFL International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.08

5.08

5.08

5.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.32

-5.32

-5.32

-1.84

Net Worth

-0.24

-0.24

-0.24

3.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-2.1

-0.77

-0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

RFL International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RFL International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Jitendra Patel

Director

Dolly Shah

Chairman & Managing Director

Devendra S Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RFL International Ltd

Summary

RFL International Ltd., previously known as Rujul Finance Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th Sep.92 as Rujul Leasing and Finance Private Limited and subsequently changed its name to Rujul Finance Private Limited. Later, it was converted into Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh certificate of incorporation on 2nd Mar.95. RFL has been promoted by Hemant Vora and Jigen Vora with the main object to undertake all kinds of financial operations including equity participations and to provide investment, financial and corporate services like leasing, hire purchase, bill discounting, inter corporate deposits, short term loans etc. During the year Mar.96, company came out with a public issue of 28,40,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at par aggregating Rs 284 lacs to finance companys long term fund requirements for the business of lease financing, hire purchase, bills discounting, investment banking etc.
