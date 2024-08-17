SectorFinance
Open₹1.33
Prev. Close₹1.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.33
Day's Low₹1.33
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.08
5.08
5.08
5.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.32
-5.32
-5.32
-1.84
Net Worth
-0.24
-0.24
-0.24
3.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-2.1
-0.77
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Jitendra Patel
Director
Dolly Shah
Chairman & Managing Director
Devendra S Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RFL International Ltd
Summary
RFL International Ltd., previously known as Rujul Finance Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th Sep.92 as Rujul Leasing and Finance Private Limited and subsequently changed its name to Rujul Finance Private Limited. Later, it was converted into Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh certificate of incorporation on 2nd Mar.95. RFL has been promoted by Hemant Vora and Jigen Vora with the main object to undertake all kinds of financial operations including equity participations and to provide investment, financial and corporate services like leasing, hire purchase, bill discounting, inter corporate deposits, short term loans etc. During the year Mar.96, company came out with a public issue of 28,40,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at par aggregating Rs 284 lacs to finance companys long term fund requirements for the business of lease financing, hire purchase, bills discounting, investment banking etc.
