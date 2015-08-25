iifl-logo-icon 1
RFL International Ltd Balance Sheet

1.33
(4.72%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.08

5.08

5.08

5.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.32

-5.32

-5.32

-1.84

Net Worth

-0.24

-0.24

-0.24

3.24

Minority Interest

Debt

1.47

1.47

1.47

1.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.23

1.23

1.23

4.71

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.41

0.41

0.41

2.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.77

0.78

0.75

2.63

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.9

0.96

1.01

3

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.1

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.23

-1.28

-1.36

-1.47

Cash

0.04

0.03

0.05

0.07

Total Assets

1.22

1.22

1.21

4.71

