RFL International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.08
5.08
5.08
5.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.32
-5.32
-5.32
-1.84
Net Worth
-0.24
-0.24
-0.24
3.24
Minority Interest
Debt
1.47
1.47
1.47
1.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.23
1.23
1.23
4.71
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.41
0.41
0.41
2.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.77
0.78
0.75
2.63
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.9
0.96
1.01
3
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.23
-1.28
-1.36
-1.47
Cash
0.04
0.03
0.05
0.07
Total Assets
1.22
1.22
1.21
4.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.