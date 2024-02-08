To the Members of

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 40 to the accompanying Statements, relating to long outstanding trade receivables aggregating Rs. 1,037.32 Lacs (net of provision of Rs. 9,851.85 Lacs) wherein the management has explained the reasons for not writing off/ provided for such receivables.

Our audit report is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of Accounting Standard- 9- "Revenue Recognition"

Audit Procedures

-We have compared the companys policy for accounting sales with the significant accounting policies mentioned in the Notes to the Accounts.

-We have ensured that an appropriate, consistent revenue recognition policy is applied at the year end and ensured that the policy adopted is in line with generally accepted accounting principles. We have considered the accounting for long term contracts spread over the year end.

-We have checked entries in the sales day-book with copies of invoices and credit notes and ensured separate classification of amounts for different class of services given with by the company

-We have also ensured that where a sale includes a deferred element a portion of revenue is deferred where appropriate. -We have determined whether there are any bill and hold sales at year end and also applied revenue recognition criteria to these sales.

We have checked last 10 invoices/ credit notes of the current audit period and first 10 invoices/ credit notes of the next financial year to ensure cut-off procedures related to revenue recognition.

-We have vouched sample of sales invoices to supporting documentation

-We have checked the invoices raised by the company to ensure the same is in line with the terms of sales order and companys sales policy.

-We have checked if the sales invoices are serially numbered, with particular attention to invoices cancelled during the audit period.

-We have scrutinized sales journal on overall basis & discuss any discrepancies/queries with client.

-We have also ensured disclosure as per Schedule III of the Act.

2. Recoverability of Trade Receivables- As at March 31, 2022 trade receivables amounting Rs. 1037.32 Lacs are outstanding for long period. Refer note _15 to the financial statements.

Audit Procedures

-Obtained the schedule of trade receivables giving the age-wise analysis of trade receivables and sought reasons for old outstanding receivables to ensure recoverability of the same. -Verified balances at the end of the year for subsequent realization.

-We have reviewed policy of the Company for provision for doubtful debts/ dad debts and ensured that the same is being followed consistently.

-We have sent the balance confirmation to various customers on sample basis and performed alternative audit procedures where no confirmations were received.

-We have checked the amounts due from foreign parties converted into Indian Rupees at the year-end exchange rates to ensure compliance to the provisions AS-11 and verified the calculation and accounting effects for the same.

-We have ensured disclosure as per Schedule III of the Act.

3.Accuracy, Completeness and Existence of Cost of Services

Audit Procedures

-Reviewed policy of the Company for incurring the project related expenses and the matrix for level of approvals for expenses made by the client.

-We have obtained the list of expenses related to cost of services and ensured that the same are correctly classified as cost of services.

-We have vouched samples of costs of service as recognized in audit period.

-We have reviewed the purchase orders/ agreements with various vendors to understand the terms & conditions.

-We have checked accounting entry agrees to supplier invoice and receipts documentation.

-We have ensured the expense represents a genuine business cost.

-We have checked foreign exchange translation, treatment of indirect taxes if any and cost classification on supplier invoice to recognition in expense general ledger.

-We have ensured disclosure as per Schedule III of the Act.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also •Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

•Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

•Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

•Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

•Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b .In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2022, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate report in "Annexure 2".

g. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts. Hence, the question of any material foreseeable losses does not arise;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence, reporting the compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information, explanations and written representation given to us by the management and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

During the year, the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

The Company does not have any immovable property and accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2022 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

The Company is in the business of professional services and consequently, does not hold any inventory. Therefore, reporting under clause (ii)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

During the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

The Company is not regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax (GST), provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, and there have been serious delays in a large number of cases. During the year 2017-18, sales tax, value added tax, service tax and duty of excise subsumed in GST and are accordingly reported under GST.

No undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, GST, customs duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except as follows:

Statement of arrears of Statutory Dues outstanding for more than six months

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any Employee provident Fund Act 1952 Provident Fund 24,324 March 2021 April 15,2021 Not yet Paid

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues with respect to provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, GST, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

We have not come across any transaction which were previously not recorded in the books of account of the Company that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, except for the details given below:

Nature of Borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. in lacs) Whether principal or interest No of days delay or unpaid Remarks if any Short Term Loan Deutsche Bank Limited II 8.85 Principal and interest Upto 847 days Short Term Loan HDFC Bank Limited 23.70 Principal and interest Upto 757 days Short Term Loan Capital First Limited 4.32 Principal and interest Upto 847 days Short Term Loan Capital First Limited II 18.57 Principal and interest Upto 759 days Short Term Loan Kanika Investment Limited 2.63 Principal and interest Upto 911 days Short Term Loan Religare Finvest Limited 15.38 Principal and interest Upto 820 days

(b) The Company has been declared wilful defaulter by Deutsche Bank, HDFC Bank Limited, Capital First limited, Kanika Investment Limited, Religare Finvest Limited.

(c) The Company has prima facie utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not any subsidiaries, associates, jointly controlled entities or joint operations, as defined under the Act. Therefore, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

The Company has not raised money by way of initial public issue offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government by the auditors of the Company in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, during the year or upto the date of this report.

(c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

All transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit Reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them during the year and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, reporting under clause (xvi)(a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and the immediately preceding financial year.

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabi lities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of this audit report and that the Company is not capable of meeti ng its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

The provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.