Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd Share Price Live

4.6
(-3.16%)
Feb 8, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.6
  • Day's High4.61
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.75
  • Day's Low4.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.1
  • P/E230
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.39
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

4.6

Prev. Close

4.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.1

Day's High

4.61

Day's Low

4.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.72

P/E

230

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2023Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.71%

Non-Promoter- 30.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

12.44

12.44

12.44

12.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.7

-10.73

-10.75

-0.3

Net Worth

1.74

1.71

1.69

12.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.07

5.24

18.24

18.77

yoy growth (%)

-60.39

-71.27

-2.84

11.24

Raw materials

0

0

-3.62

1.44

As % of sales

0

0

19.88

7.67

Employee costs

-0.9

-2.15

-4.27

-3.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.54

-13.85

-6.57

1.73

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.66

-0.95

-0.85

Tax paid

-0.52

3.4

1.55

-0.49

Working capital

2.23

-13.54

-6.93

13.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.39

-71.27

-2.84

11.24

Op profit growth

-98.04

274.39

-215.08

39.54

EBIT growth

-110.65

154.29

-252.76

36.21

Net profit growth

-100.18

108.53

-504.3

21.58

No Record Found

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Praveen Kumar Baveja

Independent Director

Bharti Sinha

Independent Director

Sumit Dhadda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Radhika Bajpai

Registered Office

Office No. F-24 First Floor,

Pankaj Grand Plaza Mayur Vihar,

Delhi - 110091

Tel: 91-11-22755585

Website: http://www.ridingsindia.com

Email: info@ridingsindia.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ridings Consulting Engineers India Private Limited on December 28, 1995. Further, the ...
Reports by Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd share price today?

The Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd is ₹5.72 Cr. as of 08 Feb ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd is 230 and 3.29 as of 08 Feb ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Feb ‘24

What is the CAGR of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd?

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.28%, 3 Years at -33.44%, 1 Year at -38.17%, 6 Month at -22.95%, 3 Month at -8.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.29 %

