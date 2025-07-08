Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹4.6
Prev. Close₹4.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.1
Day's High₹4.61
Day's Low₹4.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.72
P/E230
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
12.44
12.44
12.44
12.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.7
-10.73
-10.75
-0.3
Net Worth
1.74
1.71
1.69
12.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.07
5.24
18.24
18.77
yoy growth (%)
-60.39
-71.27
-2.84
11.24
Raw materials
0
0
-3.62
1.44
As % of sales
0
0
19.88
7.67
Employee costs
-0.9
-2.15
-4.27
-3.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.54
-13.85
-6.57
1.73
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.66
-0.95
-0.85
Tax paid
-0.52
3.4
1.55
-0.49
Working capital
2.23
-13.54
-6.93
13.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.39
-71.27
-2.84
11.24
Op profit growth
-98.04
274.39
-215.08
39.54
EBIT growth
-110.65
154.29
-252.76
36.21
Net profit growth
-100.18
108.53
-504.3
21.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Praveen Kumar Baveja
Independent Director
Bharti Sinha
Independent Director
Sumit Dhadda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Radhika Bajpai
Office No. F-24 First Floor,
Pankaj Grand Plaza Mayur Vihar,
Delhi - 110091
Tel: 91-11-22755585
Website: http://www.ridingsindia.com
Email: info@ridingsindia.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Ridings Consulting Engineers India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ridings Consulting Engineers India Private Limited on December 28, 1995. Further, the ...
