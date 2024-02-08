Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.54
-13.85
-6.57
1.73
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.66
-0.95
-0.85
Tax paid
-0.52
3.4
1.55
-0.49
Working capital
2.23
-13.54
-6.93
13.94
Other operating items
Operating
1.84
-24.65
-12.89
14.32
Capital expenditure
-0.25
-0.35
0.31
1.66
Free cash flow
1.59
-25
-12.58
15.98
Equity raised
-21.49
-0.59
9.42
20.83
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.07
2.98
1.25
8.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-18.83
-22.62
-1.91
45.53
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.