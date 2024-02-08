Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.07
5.24
18.24
18.77
yoy growth (%)
-60.39
-71.27
-2.84
11.24
Raw materials
0
0
-3.62
1.44
As % of sales
0
0
19.88
7.67
Employee costs
-0.9
-2.15
-4.27
-3.09
As % of sales
43.5
41.06
23.44
16.48
Other costs
-1.51
-20.8
-15.07
-13.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.21
396.94
82.6
69.3
Operating profit
-0.34
-17.71
-4.73
4.11
OPM
-16.71
-338
-25.93
21.89
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.66
-0.95
-0.85
Interest expense
-0.82
-0.95
-1.49
-1.58
Other income
2.12
5.47
0.61
0.06
Profit before tax
0.54
-13.85
-6.57
1.73
Taxes
-0.52
3.4
1.55
-0.49
Tax rate
-96.44
-24.55
-23.73
-28.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
-10.45
-5.01
1.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
-10.45
-5.01
1.23
yoy growth (%)
-100.18
108.53
-504.3
21.58
NPM
0.93
-199.44
-27.47
6.6
