Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
12.44
12.44
12.44
12.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.7
-10.73
-10.75
-0.3
Net Worth
1.74
1.71
1.69
12.14
Minority Interest
Debt
11
10.32
9.55
9.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.74
12.03
11.24
21.63
Fixed Assets
0.96
1.09
1.49
2.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.06
4.64
5.16
1.76
Networking Capital
7.71
6.28
4.53
17.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
10.37
10.02
11.65
26.71
Debtor Days
1,761.92
811.36
534.36
Other Current Assets
1.87
1.63
2.01
1.94
Sundry Creditors
-1.2
-1.81
-3.36
-6.45
Creditor Days
318.27
234
129.04
Other Current Liabilities
-3.33
-3.56
-5.77
-4.59
Cash
0
0.02
0.07
0.07
Total Assets
12.73
12.03
11.25
21.63
