To

The Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Twenty Seventh Annual Report of the Company on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2022.

1. Financial Performance and Highlights

Particulars March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenue from Operations (Gross) 48,458,663 20,757,382 Other Income 7,115,551 21,261,260 Total Revenue 55,574,214 42,018,642 Profit before Depreciation, Interest and Tax Expenses 17,311,762 17,790,938 Less: Finance Cost 7,373,782 8,267,413 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation and Tax Expenses 9,937,980 9,523,525 Less: Provision for Depreciation 2,515,824 4,036,150 Net Profit/(Loss) before Tax 7,422,156 5,487,375 Less: Prior period tax adjustments 1,394,042 - Less: Current Tax - - Less: Deferred Tax 5,703,784 5,292,333 Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax 324,330 195,042

2. State of Company Affairs

Your Board is optimistic about companys business and hopeful of better performance with increased revenue in the coming year. There was no change in the nature of business of Company. However, there has been disruption in the normal business due to impact of COVID but the management is hopeful that recovery will be smooth.

3. Dividend

In view of the losses in Financial Year 2021-22, no dividend is permitted to be paid to the Members as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the Rules framed thereunder.

4. Transfer to Reserves and Surplus

Due to losses in Financial Year 2021-22, no amount has been transferred to Reserves and Surplus.

5. Share Capital

The paid up Equity share capital as at March 31st 2022 stood at 124.40 Lakhs. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock option or sweat equity shares. As on March 31st 2022, none of the Directors of the Company held instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

6. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with the provisions of section 149, 152 & Article 105 to 110 of Articles of Association of the Company and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, one third of the Board of Directors are liable to retire by rotation, shall retire every year and, if eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment at every Annual General Meeting. Consequently, Mr. Praveen Kumar Baveja, Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment for the consideration of members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The details of Directors being recommended for re-appointment as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are contained in the accompanying Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Appropriate Resolution(s) seeking your approval to the reappointment of Directors are also included in the Notice.

During the year under review, there were changes in the Board of Directors and KMP of the Company:

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company for the Financial Year 2021-22:

S. Name No. Designation 1 Praveen Kumar Baveja Whole Time Director & CEO 2 Sudhir Kumar Baveja CFO 3 Abhishek Bhargav till 30th November 2021 CS 4 Radhika Bajpai from 20th January 2022. CS

7. Number of meetings of the Board

The Board of the Company has met 5 (Five) times and the details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the financial year 2021-22 i.e.25.06.2021, 31.08.2021, 13.11.2021, 20.01.2022 and 23.02.2022.The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Details of Attendance during the meetings:

Name of DIrector No of Meeting held No of meeting attended Bharti Sinha 5 5 Sumit Dhadda 5 5 Praveen Kumar Baveja 5 5

Pursuant to the requirements of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate meeting of the Company was also held on February 23, 2022 without the presence of the non-independent directors and members of the management, to review the performance of non-independent directors and members of the management, to review the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole, the performance of the Chairperson of the Company and also to assess the quality, quantity and

timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board.

8. Committees of the Board

The Board of Directors has the following committees:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

4. Internal Complaint Committee.

The details of the Committees along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are provided below.

Audit Committee

Name of Director No of Meeting held No of meeting attended Bharti Sinha 4 4 Sumit Dhadda 4 4 Praveen Kumar Baveja 4 4

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Name of DIrector No of Meeting held No of meeting attended Bharti Sinha 2 2 Sumit Dhadda 2 2 Praveen Kumar Baveja 2 2

Stakeholder Relationship Committee

Name of DIrector No of Meeting held No of meeting attended Bharti Sinha 1 1 Sumit Dhadda 1 1 Praveen Kumar Baveja 1 1

9. Formal Annual Evaluation

Meeting the requirements of the statute and considering Board Performance Evaluations as an important step for a Board to transit to a higher level of performance, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down a comprehensive framework for carrying out the evaluations prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Regulation 17(10) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

The framework was developed to give all Board Members an opportunity to evaluate and discuss the Boards performance openly from multiple perspectives and enhance governance practices within the Board. The framework describes the evaluation coverage and the process thereof.

Performance Evaluation of the Board and Committees

In respect of the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022, the Board conducted its self-evaluation, that of its committees and all of its members. Some of the parameters which were taken into account while conducting Board evaluation were: Leadership initiative, Initiative in terms of new ideas and planning for the Company, Professional skills, problem solving and decision making, Compliance with policies of the Company, ethics, code of conduct, etc. the evaluation of each of the Board Committees were done on parameters such as Committee meetings are conducted in a manner that encourages open communication, meaningful participation and timely resolution of issues etc.

Performance Evaluation of Non-Independent Directors

The performance evaluation of the Chairperson and the Non-Independent Directors were carried out by the Independent Directors, considering aspects such as Attendance and participation in the meetings, raising of concerns to the Board, safeguard of confidential information, rendering independent and unbiased opinion and resolution of issues at the meeting, initiative in terms of new Ideas and planning for the Company, safeguarding interest of whistle-blowers under vigil mechanism etc.

Evaluation Outcome

It was assessed that the Board as a whole together with each of its committees was working effectively in performance of its key functions- effective in developing a corporate governance structure that allows and encourages the Board to fulfill its responsibilities, effective for identifying material risks and reporting material violation of policies and law etc.

10. Familiarization Program for Directors

The Company had organized orientation program for appointed Independent Directors in the Board. The details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

11. Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and re-appointment, if any

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

12. Finance and Accounts

Your Company prepares its Financial Statements in accordance with Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant rules issued there under and other Accounting principles generally accepted in India. The estimates and judgments relating to the Financial Statements are made on a prudent basis, so as to reflect in a true and fair manner. The form and substance of transactions reasonably present the Companys state of affairs, profits and cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2022. Bank, Cash and Cash equivalents as at March 31, 2022 was at INR 17,628/-. The Company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital, receivables, inventories and other working capital parameters were kept under strict check through continuous monitoring.

13. Subsidiary Companies / Joint Venture/Associate Companies

The Company does not have any Subsidiary/Joint Venture/Associate Company as on March 31, 2022.

14. Auditor

(A) Statutory Auditor

M/s. NKSC & Co., Chartered Accountants, (FRN- 020076N) were appointed by the shareholders at the 23rd Annual General Meeting to hold office until the conclusion of the 6th consecutive Annual General Meeting.

(B) Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed Ankit Sinha & Co, Company Secretaries (C.P. No. 8574) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022. As required under section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 the secretarial audit report submitted by them in the prescribed form MR-3 is enclosed as annexure-B and forms part of the report. The report is selfexplanatory and do not call for any further comments.

Cost Auditor

As per the requirements of the Central Government and pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, your Company hereby confirms that we do not fall under the ambit of prescribed companies required to appoint cost auditor for the financial year 2021-22. Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, maintenance of cost record have been specified by Central Government and such amount and record, if any, have been maintained by the Company.

Internal Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of section 138 and any other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, M/s Godani Bansal & Co. Chartered Accountants have been appointed as an Internal Auditor.

15. Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, The Company

has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. In staying true to our values of Strength, Performance and Passion and in line with our vision of being one of the most respected companies in India, the Company is committed to the high standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholder responsibility. The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The Whistle Blower Policy ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with concerns and also that no discrimination will be meted out to any person for a genuinely raised concern. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.ridingsindia.com.

16. Risk Management

In todays economic environment, Risk Management is a very important part of business. The main aim of risk management is to identify, monitor and take precautionary measures in respect of the events that may pose risks for the business. The risk management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board and the Audit Committee. Pursuant to section 134 (3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013 & Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the company have developed and implemented Risk management policy for the Company including identification therein of elements of risk. Your Company has identified these risks:

a. Interest rate risk

Any increase in interest rate can affect the finance cost. Your Companys dependency on interest bearing debt is reasonably high therefore risk on account of any unforeseen hike in interest rate is very high.

b. Human resource risk

Your Companys ability to deliver value is dependent on its ability to attract, retain and nurture talent. Attrition and non-availability of the required talent resource can affect the overall performance of the Company. By putting in place production incentives on time bound basis and evaluating the performance at each stage of work. Also recruitment is across almost all states of India which helps to mitigate this risk and we do not anticipate any major issue for the coming years.

c. Competition risk

Your Company is exposed to competition risk particularly from large conglomerates. The increase in competition can create pressure on margins, market share etc. However, by continuous efforts to enhance the brand image of the Company by focusing on quality, cost, timely delivery and best client service, your Company plans to mitigate the risks so involved.

d. Compliance risk

Any default can attract penal provisions. Your Company regularly monitors and reviews the changes in regulatory framework tools to avoid any such compliance related risk.

17. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report

Post Lockdown the company was in haul. However, the company has gradually gained the momentum which was there in the pre lockdown period.

18. Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operation in future

There were/are no significant and material order passed by the regulators/court that could impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

19. Deposits

Your Company has not received any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

20. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

Details of Loan, Guarantees and investment covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to Financial Statements.

21. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

All transactions entered with the related parties during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and on Arm length basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. Disclosure in form AOC-2 in terms of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and its rules in the Annexure- C forms part of this report. Related party transactions have been disclosed under the Note. 39 of significant accounting policies and notes forming part of the financial statements in accordance with "Accounting Standards". None of the transactions with related parties were in conflict with the interest of the Company. All the transactions are in the normal course of business and have no potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large and are carried out on an arms length basis or fair value.

22. Listing with Stock Exchanges

Your Companys shares are listed on the BSE Limited - SME Platform.

23. Corporate Governance

As per Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate section on Corporate Governance practices followed by the Company together with certificate from the Companys Auditor confirming compliance forms an integral part of this report. (The members hereby noted that according to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company being a SME Listed Company of BSE Limited, is exempted from the compliance of corporate governance requirements as provided under regulation 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V) Further, the management discussion and analysis report and CEO/CFO certificate as prescribed under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are also present in the separate sections forming part of the Annual Report.

24. Environment and Safety

Your Company is driven by principles of sustainability incorporating environment, employees and society aspects in all our activities. We are focused on employee wellbeing, developing safe and efficient products, minimizing environmental impact of our operations and minimizing the impact of our operations on society. Your Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations and ensured of all concerned, compliances, environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources. We recognize quality and productivity as a prerequisite for its operations and have implemented ISO 9001:2015. Continuous efforts to preserve the environment are pursued. Employees well-being and safety is of paramount importance to us. Creating a safe and healthy work environment is the most material issue in our operations. The focus is to continuously improve our health and safety performance. Our operations are comparatively safe and does not use significant use of hazardous materials. All our employees are provided with relevant personal protective equipment according to the nature of work handled. They are imparted with relevant training on safety and handling of the equipments.

25. Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

As per provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the CSR is not applicable on your Company for the financial year 2021-22.

26. Director Responsibility Statement

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and to the information and explanation obtained by them, your directors make the following statement in terms of section 134(3) (c):

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting, standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

27. Transfer of Amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there was no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

28. Management Discussion & Analysis Report The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in the separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

29. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

As per Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is annexed in Annexure D as an integral part of this report.

30. Business Responsibility Report

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required under Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to your Company for the financial year 2021-22.

31. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

The Company has adequate internal control systems, commensurate with the size of its operations. Adequate records and documents are maintained as required by laws. The Audit committee reviews adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control environment and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations. The Audit committee gives valuable suggestions from time to time for improvement of the Companys business processes, systems and internal records. All efforts are being made to make the internal control systems more effective.

32. Nomination and Remuneration Policy of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Other Employees

In adherence of Section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors have approved a policy on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Section 178(3) based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The broad parameters covered under the policy are- Objective, Role of Committee, Appointment and removal of Directors/KMP/Senior Management, Terms & Tenure, Evaluation, policy for remuneration to Directors/KMP/Senior Management Personnel etc.

The Companys policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is furnished in Annexure-E and forms part of this report.

33. Human Resource Management, Health and Safety

At Ridings Consulting Engineers India Limited, we consider our employees as the most valuable resource and ensure strategic alignment of Human Resource practices to business priorities and objectives. Our constant endeavor is to invest in people and people processes to improve human capital for the organization and service delivery to our customers. Attracting, developing and retaining the right talent will continue to be a strategic imperative and the organization continues its undivided attention towards that. We would to take this opportunity to express appreciation for the hard work and commitment of the employees of the Company and look forward to their continued co-operation.

The Human Resource agenda continues to remain focused on reinforcing the key thrust areas i.e. being the employer of choice, building an inclusive culture and a strong talent pipeline and building capabilities in the organization. To maintain its competitive edge in a highly dynamic industry, we recognize the importance of having a workforce which is consumer-focused, performance-driven and future capable. In keeping with this, a number of policies and initiatives have been drawn up like regular employee engagement surveys, focusing on objective performance management system with key result areas and performance indicators. These initiatives ensure a healthy balance between business needs and individual aspirations.

We ensure that there is full adherence to the code of ethics and fair business practices. Ridings provide equal opportunities in all aspects of employment, including recruitment, training, work conditions, career progression, etc. that reconfirms our commitment that equal employment opportunity is a component of our growth and competitiveness, Further, we are committed to maintaining a workplace where each employees privacy and personal dignity is respected and protected from offensive or threatening behavior including violence. The Company believes in empowering its employees through greater knowledge, team spirit and developing greater sense of responsibility.

The Company has a policy on Prohibition, Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of women at workplace and matters connected there with or incidental thereto covering all the aspects as contained under "The Sexual Harassment of women at workplace (Prohibition, Prevention and Redressal) Act, 2013". During the year, no compliant was lodged.

34. Particulars of Employees

In terms of provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 none of the employees are drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules. Further, the disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed in Annexure ‘F as an integral part of this report.

35. Dematerialization of Shares

The Shares of the Company are being traded in electronic form and the Company has established connectivity with both the depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). As on March 31, 2020, 100% of the share capital stands dematerialized.

36. Internal Financial Control

The report on Internal Financial Control form part of Independent Audit report.

37. Code of Conduct

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day to day business operations of the Company. The Company believes in "Zero Tolerance" against bribery/ corruption and unethical dealings/behaviors of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts. The Code has been posted on the Companys website www.ridingsindia.com.

The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the workplace, in business practices and in dealings with stakeholders. The Code gives guidance through examples in a given situation and the reporting structure.

All the Board members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code. All Management Staff were given appropriate trainings in this regard. Declaration by Chairman regarding compliance by Board members and senior management personnel with the Companys code of conduct is given in Annexure "G".

38. Prevention of Insider Trading

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the trading window was closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

39. Payment of Listing Fee

Your Company has paid Annual Listing fee of BSE Limited (SME Exchange) for the Financial Year 2021-22.

40. Cautionary Statement

Statements in this report, describing the Companys objectives, expectations and/or anticipations may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable Securities Law and Other laws & regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those stated in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include global and domestic supply and demand conditions, Changes in government policies, regulations, tax laws, economic developments, within the country and outside and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations. The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of the forward looking statements, which may undergo changes in the future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.

41. Acknowledgement

The Directors of the Company acknowledge with a deep sense of gratitude for the continued support extended by investors, customers, Business Associates, bankers and Vendors. Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the significant contribution made by the employees at all levels through their hard work and dedication. The Directors also thanks the various Government and Regulatory Authorities and last but not the least the Shareholders for their patronage, support and faith in the Company. The Board looks forward to their continued support in the years to come.