Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd Summary

Ridings Consulting Engineers India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ridings Consulting Engineers India Private Limited on December 28, 1995. Further, the Company changed its name to Ridings Consulting Engineers Private Limited on February 09, 2009. Further, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Ridings Consulting Engineers India Limited on November 24, 2017. The Company is engaged in Geospatial Services which includes Sub Surface Utility Engineering (SUE) Survey/ Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) Survey, Geographic Information Systems and Geospatial database development (GIS & Mapping Solution), Geospatial -Marketing consulting and planning, Training (GIS/ AutoCAD/ Arc Suite/ GPR/ EPL & DGPS/Total Station), Geographic Information Systems for Utilities (Power, Water & Telecom) and Land surveying and Geospatial Data (Digital & large Scale Geospatial Data) etc. Basically Geographic Information Systems (GIS) applications including mapping of utilities such as electrical network, telecom network, water supply and sewerage systems. It also provide services in the field such as GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) / Sue Survey, Navigation Survey, Property Tax Surveys, Land Usage Surveys, Investigative Surveys (gather competition, market penetration data), Socio Economic Surveys, Geospatial Application Development and Services which directly provide services to various private sector, Semi Government & Government entities in field of telecom, oil and gas, public utilities etc. in India, Bahrain and Other Gulf countries.The services offered by companies are diverse however together they form a complete solution towards creation of a smart network. The Company provides a variety of services/surveys like Topographical survey, Base map creation, Consumer Indexing, Property survey, Underground utility survey, Point of Interest (POI) collection, ABD (As-Built drawing), Building Footprint DigitizationThe Company execute the services offered from start to end i.e., without dependency on sub-contracting of any GIS activity including data collection, back office processing and analysis, software development, especially in view of major role of geospatial industry in the development of the country, especially after launch of smart city and other projects and fill the void as the country does not possess underground utility mapping for most of the towns. With the vast experience in Mapping Underground Utilities & Assets (SUE). It is in unique position to not only to address new opportunities internationally but also enhance its market share and current position of surveying.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company for providing training and services in the field of Topographical Ground Survey, Cartography, Digitization, Data Base, Software Development/Customization, GIS, Development, all type of Engineering, Survey/design and Remote sensing and Digital Photogrammetry applications. In March 2018, the Company came up with an IPO of 36,40,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 6.56 Crore.