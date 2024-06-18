To the Members of RKB Agro Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS Financial Statements of RKB Agro Industries Limited ("theCompany"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and its Cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1) The Company has not ascertained from the Creditors as to whether they are registered as Micro or Small Enterprises under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 and as such particulars of dues, if any, to such enterprises as required under the said Act are not disclosed. Moreover, interest, if any accrued to such enterprises is not determined and provided for. Consequential impact on profit for the year and trade Payables as at the year-end is not ascertainable.

2) The Company has accounted the retirement gratuity on cash basis, as against actuarial valuation basis as envisaged in Ind AS 19 and disclosures required under this standard are not disclosed. Consequential impact on the accounts is not ascertainable.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Information Technology Systems and Controls on Accounting Software Audit Procedures performed We have performed procedures to ensure the financial data entered in the accounting software captures all accounting data.Our audit approach consisted of testing of design and operating effectiveness of internal controls and substantive testing around the Accounting Software system. We performed sufficient test of details as a part of our audit. We have performed the test of details for areas where the management has implemented manual controls as at the year end. The combination of these tests of controls and procedures, gave us sufficient evidence to enable us to rely on the operations of accounting software system for the purpose of the audit of the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter:

Attention is drawn to Note 4 to the Balance Sheet that having regard to confirmation of outstanding balances of Trade Receivables due for more than three years amounting to Rs 97.02 Lakhs and assurance from the customers to clear the dues by disposing of or transferring the assets held by them within a short period, management has considered these dues as fully recoverable and hence no provision against the same is considered necessary. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report being Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders information but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. The Directors Report along with Annexures is not made available to us at the date of this auditors report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, and in terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE).

(B) The Company does not own any Intangible assets, hence requirement of clause 3 (i)(a)(B) of the Order does arise.

(b) All PPE have been physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with its policy to verify all PPE on annual basis, which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Title deeds of Immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its PPE (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year, hence requirements of clause 3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Hence the reporting on disclosure of such transactions in the Financial Statements as per clause 3 (i)(e) of the Order does not arise.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The coverage and procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from a bank on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company with such bank are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company as stated below:

Quarter Return/ Statement Particulars Amount as per Books of Accounts (Rs in Lakhs) Amount as per Quarterly returns/ statement (Rs in Lakhs) Difference (Rs in Lakhs) Jun23 Stock 591.07 673.99 82.92 Excess in the Returns Jun23 Receivables 927.84 927.80 0.04 Short in the Returns Sep23 Stock 562.74 561.05 1.69 Short in the Returns Sep23 Receivables 1200.89 1076.89 124.00 Short in the Returns Dec23 Stock 696.18 627.58 68.60 Short in the Returns Dec23 Receivables 1797.68 1728.85 68.83 Short in the Returns Mar24 Stock 1199.56 1229.48 29.92 Excess in the Returns Mar24 Receivables 341.00 366.49 25.49 Excess in the Returns

(iii) During the year the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, except Interest free unsecured loans/advances in the nature of loans to employees, hence the reporting of aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding of such loan/ advances/ guarantee/ security and the question of schedule of repayment of interest and principal, recovery of principal and interest on regular basis and steps for recovery of overdue amount for more than 90 days, loan or advance being renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle overdue of existing parties; loan or advance granted either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment as per clause 3 (iii) of the Order does not arise. According to the information and explanation given to us the investments made by the company during the year are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(iv) As explained to us, the company has not granted any loans, made any investments or given any guarantees/ security, hence the question of compliance to the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act as per clause (iv) of the Order does not arise

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits nor any amounts deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the provisions of Section 73 of the Act and Rules framed there under. Hence compliance with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder does not arise.

(vi) Maintenance of Cost records is not specified by the Central Government for under Section 148 (1) of the Act and Rules framed there under for the products dealt by the company.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the extent applicable to the company, with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. (b) As per the books and records verified by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above to the extent applicable to the company, which have remained outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) As explained to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above to the extent applicable to the company, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There are no transactions not recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence the reporting whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in books of account during the year as per clause 3(viii) of the Order does not arise.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other Lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence requirements of clause 3 (ix)(e) of the Order regarding funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures hence requirements of clause 3 (ix)(f) of the Order regarding raising of loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies does not arise.

(x) (a) No money was raised by the company by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence requirements of reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order does not arise.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year; hence the requirement of compliance to provisions of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act and utilization of amounts so raised for the purpose for which the funds were raised as per clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order does not arise.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT -4, as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act and the company has disclosed such transactions in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them, hence the requirement of compliance to provisions of Section 192 of the Act as per clause 3 (xv) of the Order does not arise.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence the requirements of clause3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities without a valid certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India, as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence the reporting of whether the Company continues to fulfil the criteria of CIC and in case the Company is exempted or unregistered CIC and if it continues to fulfil such criteria as per clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order does not arise.

(d) The group has no CIC hence the requirements of Clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year and accordingly requirement of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of Financial assets and payment of Financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothinghas come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of the balance sheet and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither given any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company for the year, hence the reporting requirements under Clause 3 (xx) of the order is not applicable.

(xxi) The accounts reported being Standalone Financials, the requirements of clause 3

(xxi) of the Order are not applicable.

I. With respect to the Other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we state that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, remuneration paid to the Directors during the year is in the accordance with the provisions of section 197, read with Schedule V of the Act.

II. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except(a) for not keeping backup on a daily basis of such books of account, maintained in electric mode, in a server physically located in India and (b) in relation to compliance with the requirements of audit trail, refer paragraph (g) (vi) below.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report, are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the effects of the matters described in paragraph 2 of the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a Director, in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no dues required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, hence the question of compliance with Section 123 of the Act does not arise.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Consequently reporting on whether the audit trail has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and reporting of any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with does not arise (refer note 33 of the Financial Statements)

ANNEXURE A - TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON

THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RKB AGRO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements of RKB Agro Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with eference to Ind AS Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design

and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Ind AS

Financial Statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note