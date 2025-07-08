Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.22
16.03
15.9
4.59
Net Worth
23.72
23.53
23.4
12.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.96
28.31
41.64
50.5
yoy growth (%)
48.19
-31.99
-17.55
61.78
Raw materials
-39.45
-26.4
-38.64
-47.41
As % of sales
94.01
93.23
92.79
93.87
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.33
-0.68
-0.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
0.11
0.44
0.71
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.27
-0.23
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.01
-0.1
-0.08
Working capital
3.19
-0.5
0.18
2.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
48.19
-31.99
-17.55
61.78
Op profit growth
23.37
-17.58
-2.22
41.5
EBIT growth
23.49
-32.53
3.38
26.77
Net profit growth
117.95
-70.42
-46.04
110.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S K Bhandari
Non Executive Director
Rupal Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Praveen Birsingh Choudhary
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar Mootha
Independent Director
Rajendra Dhoka
1st Floor Kushal Chambers,
M G Road,
Karnataka - 584101
Tel: 91-8532-234814
Website: http://www.rkbagro.com
Email: bhandariudhyog@hotmail.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by RKB Agro Industries Ltd
