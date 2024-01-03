RKB Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
0.11
0.44
0.71
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.27
-0.23
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.01
-0.1
-0.08
Working capital
3.19
-0.5
0.18
2.57
Other operating items
Operating
3.12
-0.67
0.28
2.94
Capital expenditure
0.09
0.42
1.42
-2.37
Free cash flow
3.22
-0.25
1.7
0.57
Equity raised
8.74
8.48
7.75
7.08
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.8
2.72
1.96
7.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.76
10.95
11.42
14.79
No Record Found
