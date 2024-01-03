Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.96
28.31
41.64
50.5
yoy growth (%)
48.19
-31.99
-17.55
61.78
Raw materials
-39.45
-26.4
-38.64
-47.41
As % of sales
94.01
93.23
92.79
93.87
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.33
-0.68
-0.7
As % of sales
0.8
1.17
1.64
1.38
Other costs
-0.97
-0.61
-1.13
-1.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.32
2.15
2.72
2.35
Operating profit
1.19
0.97
1.17
1.2
OPM
2.85
3.43
2.83
2.38
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.27
-0.23
-0.25
Interest expense
-0.8
-0.75
-0.83
-0.52
Other income
0.15
0.17
0.33
0.29
Profit before tax
0.26
0.11
0.44
0.71
Taxes
-0.04
-0.01
-0.1
-0.08
Tax rate
-15.66
-10.95
-23.02
-11.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
0.1
0.34
0.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.21
0.1
0.34
0.63
yoy growth (%)
117.95
-70.42
-46.04
110.65
NPM
0.52
0.35
0.81
1.25
No Record Found
