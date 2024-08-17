iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged Company Summary

0.63
(0.00%)
Aug 26, 2020|03:15:05 PM

Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged Summary

Rockon Fintech Ltd, formerly Insutech India Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in financing and investment, consultancy, software trading and development and share trading. The Company operates through two divisions: Finance division and software & hardware division. The company deals in trading of major software products, such as software for shopping card, gateway interface, software for short message service (SMS) and multimedia messaging service (MMS), and personal computers. Rockon Fintech Ltd was incorporated on June 10, 1976 as Aggarwal Electronics Pvt. Ltd. the company was engaged in Electronics related activities. The name of the company was changed to INSUTECH INDA LTD. with effect from December 29, 1992 and change of name Certificate was received from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The company later diversified into Software business and other related activities.Thereafter company diversified its business to Finance also. The company is engaged in finance as well as Technology. The name of the company was changed to Rockon Fintech Ltd. from Mayu 06, 2010. The company have interest in power project business which is fast growing and developing. The company is planning to setup 25MW Solar power project.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.