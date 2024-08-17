iifl-logo-icon 1
Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged Share Price

0.63
(0.00%)
Aug 26, 2020|03:15:05 PM

Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.63

Prev. Close

0.63

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.63

Day's Low

0.63

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Rockon Enterprises Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rockon Enterprises Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:47 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.61%

Institutions: 0.60%

Non-Institutions: 95.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

16.52

16.52

16.52

16.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.42

-0.74

-0.76

-0.88

Net Worth

14.1

15.78

15.76

15.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.43

0.39

-0.09

-1.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Tanu Giriraj Kishore Agarwal

Independent Director

Hardikkumar Bharatbhai Kabariya

Director

Girraj Kishor Agrawal

Independent Director

Jyotsana Bhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged

Summary

Rockon Fintech Ltd, formerly Insutech India Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in financing and investment, consultancy, software trading and development and share trading. The Company operates through two divisions: Finance division and software & hardware division. The company deals in trading of major software products, such as software for shopping card, gateway interface, software for short message service (SMS) and multimedia messaging service (MMS), and personal computers. Rockon Fintech Ltd was incorporated on June 10, 1976 as Aggarwal Electronics Pvt. Ltd. the company was engaged in Electronics related activities. The name of the company was changed to INSUTECH INDA LTD. with effect from December 29, 1992 and change of name Certificate was received from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The company later diversified into Software business and other related activities.Thereafter company diversified its business to Finance also. The company is engaged in finance as well as Technology. The name of the company was changed to Rockon Fintech Ltd. from Mayu 06, 2010. The company have interest in power project business which is fast growing and developing. The company is planning to setup 25MW Solar power project.
