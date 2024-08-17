Summary

Rockon Fintech Ltd, formerly Insutech India Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in financing and investment, consultancy, software trading and development and share trading. The Company operates through two divisions: Finance division and software & hardware division. The company deals in trading of major software products, such as software for shopping card, gateway interface, software for short message service (SMS) and multimedia messaging service (MMS), and personal computers. Rockon Fintech Ltd was incorporated on June 10, 1976 as Aggarwal Electronics Pvt. Ltd. the company was engaged in Electronics related activities. The name of the company was changed to INSUTECH INDA LTD. with effect from December 29, 1992 and change of name Certificate was received from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The company later diversified into Software business and other related activities.Thereafter company diversified its business to Finance also. The company is engaged in finance as well as Technology. The name of the company was changed to Rockon Fintech Ltd. from Mayu 06, 2010. The company have interest in power project business which is fast growing and developing. The company is planning to setup 25MW Solar power project.

Read More