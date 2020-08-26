Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
16.52
16.52
16.52
16.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.42
-0.74
-0.76
-0.88
Net Worth
14.1
15.78
15.76
15.64
Minority Interest
Debt
1.13
1.05
1.01
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.23
16.83
16.77
15.64
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.45
3.11
1.66
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.39
0.24
0.2
0.07
Networking Capital
11.52
13.38
13.92
15.21
Inventories
0
0
0
2.09
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.04
0.04
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
11.54
13.35
13.94
13.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
0
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
0.88
0.1
0.99
0.31
Total Assets
15.24
16.83
16.78
15.64
