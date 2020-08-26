iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

0.63
(0.00%)
Aug 26, 2020|03:15:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

16.52

16.52

16.52

16.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.42

-0.74

-0.76

-0.88

Net Worth

14.1

15.78

15.76

15.64

Minority Interest

Debt

1.13

1.05

1.01

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.23

16.83

16.77

15.64

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.45

3.11

1.66

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.39

0.24

0.2

0.07

Networking Capital

11.52

13.38

13.92

15.21

Inventories

0

0

0

2.09

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.04

0.04

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

11.54

13.35

13.94

13.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

0

-0.01

-0.02

Cash

0.88

0.1

0.99

0.31

Total Assets

15.24

16.83

16.78

15.64

Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rockon Enterprises Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.