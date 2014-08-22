iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rose Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

6.34
(-12.19%)
Aug 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rose Investments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.91

3.53

1.1

1.17

Net Worth

5.96

3.58

1.15

1.22

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.93

2.09

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.89

5.67

1.15

1.22

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.83

4.6

0.14

0.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.07

0.04

0

0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.07

0.06

0

0.05

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.01

0

-0.04

Cash

0.99

1.02

1.01

1.07

Total Assets

8.89

5.67

1.15

1.22

Rose Investments Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rose Investments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.