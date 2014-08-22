Rose Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.91
3.53
1.1
1.17
Net Worth
5.96
3.58
1.15
1.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.93
2.09
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.89
5.67
1.15
1.22
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.83
4.6
0.14
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.07
0.04
0
0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.07
0.06
0
0.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.01
0
-0.04
Cash
0.99
1.02
1.01
1.07
Total Assets
8.89
5.67
1.15
1.22
