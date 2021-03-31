TO THE MEMBERS OF THE RUBBER PRODUCTS LIMITED, Report on the Financial Statements:

1. Qualified Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of THE RUBBER PRODUCTS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31.03.2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS) and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31.03.2021, and total comprehensive income (comprising of loss and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

2. Basis for Qualified opinion:

The Company continues to prepare accounts on a going concern basis, despite business operations of the company is not significant. The managements explanations for the companys ability to scale up the business operations and generation of positive cash flows to continue as a going concern as per note no. 32 to the financial statement have been relied upon.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

3. Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current audit period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no specific matters to be communicated in our report as a Key Audit Matter.

4. Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, Management

Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) and Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

7.1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order as applicable.

7.2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) The matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

38 f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31.03.2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as at 31.03.2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the existence of the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure ‘B Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the existence of internal financial control with reference to financial statements and its operating effectiveness on the company.

h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has not paid any remuneration to its directors.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. The Company is not required to transfer funds to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund.

FOR C K S P AND CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN - 131228W/W100044

-Sd-

Kalpen Chokshi

Partner M.No.135047

UDIN: 21135407AAAAEZ1968

Place: Mumbai

Date: June 21, 2021

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 7.1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) i. In respect of Companys Fixed Assets (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of the fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of an examination of records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

ii. As explained to us, inventories, except goods-in-transit, have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals with the records. In our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. No material discrepancies were noticed by the management on physical verification of inventory as compared to the books of account. As on March 31, 2021, company does not hold any inventory.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies / firms / Limited Liability Partnerships / other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act).

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company had given loan to one associate concern, which ceased to be associate with effect from March 25, 2021. In respect of the said loan, maximum loan amount outstanding at any time during the year was Rs.25.00 Lakhs and the year end balance was nil (repaid during the year).

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions of the loans given by the Company are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company in view of Interest received and loan recovered from the erstwhile associate company. iv. The applicable requirements in respect of the loans, investments, guarantees and security covered by the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not accepted any public deposits and hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there-under are not applicable. As per the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal in this respect.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under clause 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the Company, and therefore the provisions of clause (vi) of the order are not applicable to the Company. vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues, the Company was not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Goods and Services tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. As per Approved Resolution plan and further as per the order from Honble NCLAT, Delhi Bench, and outstanding payment due as on 31st March, 2021 are as follows:

Duties and Taxes Amount (Rs.) In Lakhs Employee State Insurance Corporation 1.39 Excise Duty 66.29 GST 2.35 Maharashtra Labour Welfare Fund 0.24 Profession Tax 21.53 Service Tax 5.01 Tax Collected at Source 0.30 Tax Deducted at Source 0.58 TNGST 0.74 Total 106.43

Apart from above, following undisputed statutory dues were payable for period more than six months:

Duties and Taxes Amount (Rs.) In Lakhs Employee State Insurance Corporation 0.02 Total 0.02

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no disputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Goods and Services tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities as on 31.03.2021. i. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not availed any loans from financial institutions, banks or debentures holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the order is not applicable.

ii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year.

Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. During the course of our examination of the books of accounts carried out and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have not come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, either noticed or reported during the year.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not paid / provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company is not in the nature of a Nidhi Company as defined under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with sections 177 and 188 of the Act for all transactions with the related parties and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

ix. The company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934.

FOR C K S P AND CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN - 131228W/W100044

-Sd-

Kalpen Chokshi

Partner M.No.135047

UDIN: 21135407AAAAEZ1968

Place: Mumbai

Date: June 21, 2021

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 7.2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

1. Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013:

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of THE RUBBER PRODUCTS LIMITED ("the Company") as at 31.03.2021 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the size of Company and essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over

Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

3. Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the existence of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

4. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements:

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

5. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

6. Opinion:

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an existence of internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and its operating effectiveness as at 31.03.2021, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

FOR C K S P AND CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN - 131228W/W100044

-Sd-

Kalpen Chokshi

Partner M.No.135047

UDIN: 21135407AAAAEZ1968

Place: Mumbai

Date: June 21, 2021