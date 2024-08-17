iifl-logo-icon 1
Rubber Products Ltd Share Price

6.19
(0%)
Jun 29, 2017|03:09:54 PM

Rubber Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

6.19

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

6.19

Day's Low

6.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.53

P/E

3.98

EPS

1.62

Divi. Yield

0

Rubber Products Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Rubber Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rubber Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:58 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Rubber Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

4.09

4.09

4.09

4.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.13

-0.4

1.61

9.17

Net Worth

3.96

3.69

5.7

13.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015

Revenue

0.51

0.54

6.07

13.1

yoy growth (%)

-5.49

-91.1

-53.63

-26.76

Raw materials

-0.2

-4.34

-2.86

-7.55

As % of sales

39.14

804.21

47.18

57.61

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.71

-3.12

-3.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.26

-6.15

-2.66

-2.42

Depreciation

-0.85

-0.22

-0.23

-0.24

Tax paid

0

0.09

0.05

0

Working capital

-2.39

-5.24

-2.22

-0.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.49

-91.1

-53.63

-26.76

Op profit growth

-94.61

267.86

16.57

-215.66

EBIT growth

-106.42

234

29.09

-263.46

Net profit growth

-104.33

132.78

7.3

2,10,158.41

No Record Found

Rubber Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rubber Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

JAGMEET SINGH SABHARWAL

Director

Akshay Ashokan Veliyil

Independent Director

S S Choudhary

Independent Director

Sonal Singh

Company Secretary

Sameer Shinde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rubber Products Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Dec.65 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company in Sep.89, Rubber Products (RP) was promoted by the late Narayan L Shetty, Sadanand A Shetty, Subbaya C Shetty and S Krishnadas Shetty.The company commenced commercial production in Mar.66 as a SSI unit. It is engaged in the manufacture of various rubber goods like hose pipes, rubber sheets, moulded rubber items, extruded rubber products and coated fabrics. In 1994, the company expanded its capacities and modernised its manufacturing facilities and this was financed by way of public issue made duirng the same year.For the Indian Defence network, the company had developed coated, non-woven fabric used as a protective clothing. It supplies air duct boots and traction motor bellows to the Indian Railways and Locomotive works. RP has a tie-up with Linatex, Malaysia (a subsidiary of the global group Harrisons and Crosfield Pte Ltd, London), to undertake contractual jobs where cold bonding is involved, after importing wear-resistant rubber sheets and adhesives from them.The company exports to countries like the US, UAE, Srilanka, Bangladesh, Oman, Qatar, Sudan, France and Canada.
