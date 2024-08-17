SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹6.19
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹6.19
Day's Low₹6.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.53
P/E3.98
EPS1.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4.09
4.09
4.09
4.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.13
-0.4
1.61
9.17
Net Worth
3.96
3.69
5.7
13.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.51
0.54
6.07
13.1
yoy growth (%)
-5.49
-91.1
-53.63
-26.76
Raw materials
-0.2
-4.34
-2.86
-7.55
As % of sales
39.14
804.21
47.18
57.61
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.71
-3.12
-3.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.26
-6.15
-2.66
-2.42
Depreciation
-0.85
-0.22
-0.23
-0.24
Tax paid
0
0.09
0.05
0
Working capital
-2.39
-5.24
-2.22
-0.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.49
-91.1
-53.63
-26.76
Op profit growth
-94.61
267.86
16.57
-215.66
EBIT growth
-106.42
234
29.09
-263.46
Net profit growth
-104.33
132.78
7.3
2,10,158.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Managing Director & CEO
JAGMEET SINGH SABHARWAL
Director
Akshay Ashokan Veliyil
Independent Director
S S Choudhary
Independent Director
Sonal Singh
Company Secretary
Sameer Shinde
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rubber Products Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Dec.65 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company in Sep.89, Rubber Products (RP) was promoted by the late Narayan L Shetty, Sadanand A Shetty, Subbaya C Shetty and S Krishnadas Shetty.The company commenced commercial production in Mar.66 as a SSI unit. It is engaged in the manufacture of various rubber goods like hose pipes, rubber sheets, moulded rubber items, extruded rubber products and coated fabrics. In 1994, the company expanded its capacities and modernised its manufacturing facilities and this was financed by way of public issue made duirng the same year.For the Indian Defence network, the company had developed coated, non-woven fabric used as a protective clothing. It supplies air duct boots and traction motor bellows to the Indian Railways and Locomotive works. RP has a tie-up with Linatex, Malaysia (a subsidiary of the global group Harrisons and Crosfield Pte Ltd, London), to undertake contractual jobs where cold bonding is involved, after importing wear-resistant rubber sheets and adhesives from them.The company exports to countries like the US, UAE, Srilanka, Bangladesh, Oman, Qatar, Sudan, France and Canada.
