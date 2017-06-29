Rubber Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.26
-6.15
-2.66
-2.42
Depreciation
-0.85
-0.22
-0.23
-0.24
Tax paid
0
0.09
0.05
0
Working capital
-2.39
-5.24
-2.22
-0.68
Other operating items
Operating
-2.98
-11.52
-5.06
-3.35
Capital expenditure
-12.35
21.98
0.04
0.01
Free cash flow
-15.33
10.45
-5.02
-3.33
Equity raised
8.77
8.59
-5.32
2.26
Investing
-0.24
0
0
0
Financing
17.42
17.48
6.6
3.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.62
36.52
-3.74
2.51
