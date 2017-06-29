iifl-logo-icon 1
Rubber Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.19
(0%)
Jun 29, 2017|03:09:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rubber Products Ltd

Rubber Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.26

-6.15

-2.66

-2.42

Depreciation

-0.85

-0.22

-0.23

-0.24

Tax paid

0

0.09

0.05

0

Working capital

-2.39

-5.24

-2.22

-0.68

Other operating items

Operating

-2.98

-11.52

-5.06

-3.35

Capital expenditure

-12.35

21.98

0.04

0.01

Free cash flow

-15.33

10.45

-5.02

-3.33

Equity raised

8.77

8.59

-5.32

2.26

Investing

-0.24

0

0

0

Financing

17.42

17.48

6.6

3.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.62

36.52

-3.74

2.51

